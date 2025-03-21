Technology News
WhatsApp Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Rewrite Feature, Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI

A future version of WhatsApp could reportedly allow users to rewrite their text messages in a variety of styles.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 19:00 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Rewrite Feature, Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

WhatsApp for Android users might be able to stay on call with Meta AI even while using other apps

Highlights
  • The AI rewrite feature was spotted in WhatsApp for Android v2.25.8.5
  • It is said to also offer a proofreading option to fix spelling errors and
  • WhatsApp could also add a two-way live voice chat feature for Meta AI
WhatsApp for Android is reportedly working on two new artificial intelligence (AI) features that could offer newer ways of interacting with the app. As per the report, the instant messaging platform is working on an AI-powered Rewrite feature that can transform a typed message across different styles. The feature is also said to proofread users' messages before they send them. The platform might also be developing a two-way live voice chat feature for Meta AI, offering users a hands-free experience while interacting with the chatbot.

WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Bring Two New AI Features

According to an Android Authority report, the messaging platform might be gearing up to introduce a text-rewriting feature that is powered by AI. The publication uncovered the new feature during an Android application package (APK) teardown of the app. It was reportedly spotted in the strings of code of WhatsApp for Android version 2.25.8.5. Since it is not a visible feature, users will not be able to test it out just yet.'

WhatsApp AI Rewrite feature

WhatsApp AI Rewrite feature
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

The AI Rewrite feature is said to be available as a floating action button (FAB) with a pencil icon just above the Send button. The button reportedly appears only after the user types something in the text box in either chats or a group. After a few words have been written, users can reportedly tap the pencil icon to access a text editor. There, users are said to be able to apply one of numerous text rewriting options.

As per the report, the rewriting options offered by the feature include Funny, Proofread, Puns, Rephrase, Sarcastic, Shorter, Spooky, and Supportive. Among these, the Proofread option is said to fix spelling and grammatical errors in the message, while the rest change the tonality of the text.

Separately, WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo claimed in a post that the instant messaging app is working on a new enhancement for Meta AI. Currently, users can interact with the chatbot to have text-based conversations, ask queries, find information from the web, generate images, and even share prompts as voice messages. However, it is not possible to have a two-way voice chat with the AI.

This could change in a future update. The feature tracker spotted a new call-like interface for Meta AI in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.8.7 update. However, since it is also under development, beta testers will not be able to use it.

Meta AI voice calling interface

Meta AI voice calling interface
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, the Meta AI interface will automatically start a call-like session once the feature goes live. Users will have the option to switch to text-only mode or to just have the AI speak verbally while the user sends text messages. The two-way live voice conversation feature appears to be similar to Gemini Live.

WABetaInfo claims users will be able to continue the conversation even when the app is in the background and the user switches to another app. Additionally, a mute button can also be seen which would let users mute their audio in noisy environments. Users will also have the option to end the call at any given time.

Notably, in September 2024, the company unveiled the Meta AI Voice Chat feature with celebrity voices. However, it was essentially a text-to-speech (TTS) enhancement, and not anything similar to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode. It is unclear if the reported feature is just a redesign of that, or will also offer a more human-like voice chat experience.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Android, WhatsApp new features, Meta AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
