Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Two New Multiplayer Modes

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was confirmed at Xbox Games Showcase and is set for a full reveal this summer. Before Activision could share official updates, however, details about the game's new multiplayer modes have leaked on the Call of Duty app. The leak features four alleged images from a Black Ops 7 internal playtest, two of which show new modes: a 20v20 wingsuit mode and a 6v6 mode. The leak also features screenshots of gameplay from the two new modes.

Black Ops 7 Modes Leak

Popular Call of Duty news portal CharlieIntel posted about the leaks on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, sharing four screenshots from a developer-only Black Ops 7 internal playtest. According to CharlieIntel, the images were part of a developer ‘message of the day' for Black Ops 7 that accidentally went live on the Xbox Call of Duty app.

The leak features screenshots of two new multiplayer game modes coming to the game: Skirmish, a 20v20 wingsuit mode where two teams fight to complete objectives across a large map, and Overload, where two teams of six players each compete to control an EMP device that must be delivered to enemy HQ.

“An internal, developer only Black Ops 7 play test was set to begin this weekend. They accidentally pushed the message of the day to everyone on Xbox on the Call of Duty app, instead,” CharlieIntel claimed in their X post.

BREAKING: New BLACK OPS 7 images from Xbox pic.twitter.com/GkGKR9aZNd — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 27, 2025

The official description of the Skirmish mode as seen in the screenshot reads: "Two teams of 20 fight to complete objectives across a large map. Capture points of interest, destroy payloads, and transmit valuable data to score. Use your wingsuit to flank and reach objectives before your enemy. The first team to reach the score limit wins!"

The 6v6 Overload mode is described as: "Two teams of six players each fight to control a neutral EMP device that must be delivered to the enemy HQ for score. Reach the score limit and claim victory by delivering multiple EMP devices!"

Activision has not yet detailed all modes coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 multiplayer but has said the game will feature an “innovative” co-op campaign and a “signature” multiplayer experience with new maps. The popular Zombies mode will return, as well. A full reveal for Black Ops 7 is slated for this summer.

The next Call of Duty is being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and will be the first-ever consecutive Black Ops release. The game will follow the events of Black Ops 2, set over 40 years after the events of last year's Black Ops 6, with David Mason returning as the protagonist. The game is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X later this year. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass day one.