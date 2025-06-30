Technology News
English Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Two New Multiplayer Modes

New multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 include a 20v20 wingsuit mode.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 June 2025 15:00 IST
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Two New Multiplayer Modes

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the first consecutive Black Ops release in series history

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was confirmed at Xbox Games Showcase
  • The game will be fully revealed this summer
  • Black Ops 7 is set in the future, after the events of Black Ops 2
Advertisement

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was confirmed at Xbox Games Showcase and is set for a full reveal this summer. Before Activision could share official updates, however, details about the game's new multiplayer modes have leaked on the Call of Duty app. The leak features four alleged images from a Black Ops 7 internal playtest, two of which show new modes: a 20v20 wingsuit mode and a 6v6 mode. The leak also features screenshots of gameplay from the two new modes.

Black Ops 7 Modes Leak

Popular Call of Duty news portal CharlieIntel posted about the leaks on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, sharing four screenshots from a developer-only Black Ops 7 internal playtest. According to CharlieIntel, the images were part of a developer ‘message of the day' for Black Ops 7 that accidentally went live on the Xbox Call of Duty app.

The leak features screenshots of two new multiplayer game modes coming to the game: Skirmish, a 20v20 wingsuit mode where two teams fight to complete objectives across a large map, and Overload, where two teams of six players each compete to control an EMP device that must be delivered to enemy HQ.

“An internal, developer only Black Ops 7 play test was set to begin this weekend. They accidentally pushed the message of the day to everyone on Xbox on the Call of Duty app, instead,” CharlieIntel claimed in their X post.

The official description of the Skirmish mode as seen in the screenshot reads: "Two teams of 20 fight to complete objectives across a large map. Capture points of interest, destroy payloads, and transmit valuable data to score. Use your wingsuit to flank and reach objectives before your enemy. The first team to reach the score limit wins!"

The 6v6 Overload mode is described as: "Two teams of six players each fight to control a neutral EMP device that must be delivered to the enemy HQ for score. Reach the score limit and claim victory by delivering multiple EMP devices!"

Activision has not yet detailed all modes coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 multiplayer but has said the game will feature an “innovative” co-op campaign and a “signature” multiplayer experience with new maps. The popular Zombies mode will return, as well. A full reveal for Black Ops 7 is slated for this summer.

The next Call of Duty is being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and will be the first-ever consecutive Black Ops release. The game will follow the events of Black Ops 2, set over 40 years after the events of last year's Black Ops 6, with David Mason returning as the protagonist. The game is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X later this year. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass day one.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

upcoming
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Black Ops 7, Call of Duty, Activision, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 10,200mAh Battery Listed on Amazon India

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Two New Multiplayer Modes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. AI+ Will Launch Its First Smartphones in India on This Date
  2. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Switch Between Multiple Accounts on Same iPhone
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leak Suggests Key Specifications
  5. iQOO 13 to Be Sold in a New Green Colour Option in India From July 4
  6. Xiaomi 16 Ultra May Feature a SmartSens Camera Sensor
  7. Samsung Is Asking Galaxy Smartphone Users to Turn On This Feature
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Spotted on Geekbench Running Android 16
  9. Apple Developing 7 Head-Mounted XR Wearables, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for iOS Said to Be Testing Feature Which Lets You Switch Between Multiple Accounts
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Android 16; May Receive One UI 8 Beta Update Soon
  3. Samsung Issues Advisory to Galaxy Users, Asks Them to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features
  4. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Tipped to Use SmartSens Camera Sensor Instead of Sony LYT-900
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Two New Multiplayer Modes
  6. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 10,200mAh Battery Listed on Amazon India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leak Suggests Key Specifications
  8. Gmail's Web Client Gets Manage Subscriptions Page; ‘Mark as Read’ Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Users
  9. iPhone 17 Pro's New Camera Design May Force Apple to Move Its Iconic Logo: Report
  10. Bandai Namco Announces Summer Showcase, Will Reveal New Game This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »