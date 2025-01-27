Technology News
WhatsApp for iOS Testing Multi-Account Support for Managing Multiple Accounts on Same iPhone

Switching between different WhatsApp accounts may require users to restart the app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2025 11:48 IST
WhatsApp for iOS Testing Multi-Account Support for Managing Multiple Accounts on Same iPhone

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

Multi-account support is currently reported to be unavailable even to beta testers

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 25.2.10.70
  • Users may be able to switch between different accounts in app settings
  • It is in development and not available to iOS beta testers yet
WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature for its iOS app which lets users control multiple accounts on a single device, as per the claims by a feature tracker. It is said to simplify account management and negate the need to carry multiple devices with different accounts or have parallel versions of WhatsApp for iOS. With multi-account support on-the-go, users may be able to switch between different WhatsApp accounts with a simple user interface (UI) option.

Multi-Account Support on WhatsApp for iOS

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta Platforms' messaging client is developing a multi-account feature for release on a future version of the app. It was spotted on WhatsApp for iOS beta app version 25.2.10.70. As the name suggests, it is speculated to enable users to run multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same iPhone, be it personal or business.

multi account whatsapp wabetainfo WhatsApp for iOS

Multi-Account Support on WhatsApp for iOS
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

A screenshot shared by the feature tracker suggests this option will be available in the app settings where users will be able to add new WhatsApp accounts, although switching between them may require an app restart. At present, users still use multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device but with a workaround. One of them is usually registered as a WhatsApp Business account, even if they do not represent any businesses.

WABetaInfo suggests this new functionality is still in development and not even beta testers who have registered themselves via Apple's TestFlight program may have access to it at the moment. It is speculated to be rolled out to more WhatsApp for iOS beta users over the next few weeks.

Notably, a similar feature was reportedly spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.17.8 and was available to beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta program. However, it is crucial to note that while the instant messaging platform might be working on several new features for various platforms, not all of them make it to the public release.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone SE 4 Alleged Hands-on Video Suggests Single Rear Camera Unit

