Honor X9c will launch in India with a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2025 16:06 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X9c (pictured) will measure 7.98mm in thickness

Highlights
  • Honor X9c will pack a 6,600mAh battery
  • It will support 66W wired fast charging
  • The Honor X9c will have an IP65M rating
Honor X9c will launch in India soon, the company confirmed. The smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon. It was unveiled in select global markets in November 2024. The Indian variant is teased to come with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, similar to its global counterpart. Several other key features of the Honor X9c have been confirmed ahead of its launch. It is expected to succeed the Honor X9b, which was introduced in India in February 2024.

Honor X9c India Launch: All We Know

The Honor X9c will launch in India soon, the company confirmed in an X post. While an exact launch date has yet to be announced, the phone will be available for purchase in the country exclusively via Amazon, the company confirmed in a press release. 

Notably, a live Amazon microsite for the Honor X9c reveals that the phone gets an SGS drop resistance certification. It gets an IP65M rating for dust and 360-degree water resistance, similar to the global variant. With Honor's Power Management System, the phone is said to deliver stable performance even in extreme temperature conditions. The handset will measure 7.98mm in thickness and weigh 189g.

The Honor X9c is confirmed to be backed by a 6,600mAh battery with 66W wired SuperCharge support. For optics, the smartphone will sport a 108-megapixel main rear sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and up to 3x lossless zoom. The camera setup will offer both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The phone is said to get AI-backed editing features like AI Erase and Motion Sensing.

Honor has revealed that the upcoming Indian version of the X9c will ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0. It will be equipped with a dual stereo speaker system, which is claimed to provide 300 percent louder sound. The smartphone will sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,000 nits brightness level, and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate.

In Malaysia, the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants of the Honor X9c are priced at MYR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) and MYR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 32,500), respectively. The global variant is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, and offers a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
