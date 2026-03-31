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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Date Confirmed, Find X9s Pro Camera Details Teased Ahead of China Debut

Oppo has not yet confirmed the arrival of a standard Find X9s model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 March 2026 12:50 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Date Confirmed, Find X9s Pro Camera Details Teased Ahead of China Debut

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Ultra and X9s Pro will feature Hasselblad-backed cameras

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Highlights
  • Oppo to unveil Find X9s Pro alongside Ultra in China
  • Find X9s Pro to get dual 200-megapixel Hasselblad cameras
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra to come with new orange side button
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Oppo has confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will debut globally next month. The global launch will coincide with a dedicated event in China, where the company is also expected to unveil the Oppo Find X9s Pro. Recent teasers and leaks have revealed key details about both the upcoming handsets, including advanced Hasselblad-backed camera systems and large battery capacities. They are expected to join the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which were launched in China in October 2025, followed by an India launch in November.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Announced, China Event to Unveil X9s Pro

The company's flagship Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be launched globally on April 21, according to an X post by Oppo. The company is positioning the handset as a camera-focused flagship with the tagline, “Your next camera is ready to launch.”

On the same day, Oppo will host an Oppo x Hasselblad Imaging New Product Launch Event in Chengdu, China, at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), the company revealed in a Weibo post. The event is said to introduce both the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Oppo Find X9s Pro in the country. The handsets are currently available for pre-orders.

Oppo Reveals Find X9s Pro Camera Setup

The company has also shared a teaser video on Weibo, confirming that the Oppo Find X9s Pro will feature a Hasselblad-branded camera system. The smartphone is set to include a 200-megapixel main sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. These will likely be accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Oppo has not yet confirmed a standard Find X9s model, which suggests the Pro variant could be the only version in the X9s series. A 3C listing suggested that the Oppo Find X9s Pro could support 80W wired fast charging.

Based on previous leaks, the Oppo Find X9s Pro may feature a 6.32-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, and a large 7,000mAh battery. The handset is also expected to offer wireless charging. It could include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for authentication. The phone, tipped to sport a metal chassis, may carry IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra has already been teased with a flat metal frame and a new orange button on the right side, which could function similarly to Apple's Camera Control button introduced with the iPhone 16 series.

The company has confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh. It will also feature a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system. It may include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor. The Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel secondary telephoto camera with up to 10x optical zoom.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to support wireless charging and may include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a metal chassis, and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, similar to the Find X9s Pro model. More details, including official specifications and availability, are expected to emerge in the days leading up to the launch.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch, Oppo Find X9s Pro, Oppo Find X9s Pro Launch, Oppo Find X9s Pro Camera Details, Oppo Find X9s, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Date Confirmed, Find X9s Pro Camera Details Teased Ahead of China Debut
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