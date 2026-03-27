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WhatsApp Announces Big Update; Rolls Out Cross-Platform Chat Transfer Tool, Dual Accounts on iOS and More

Users can now migrate their account information, individual and group chats, media, and more from Android to iOS, or vice versa.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 March 2026 10:06 IST
WhatsApp Announces Big Update; Rolls Out Cross-Platform Chat Transfer Tool, Dual Accounts on iOS and More

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp says the new features will be rolling out over the coming weeks

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Highlights
  • Users can migrate chats, media, and call history on WhatsApp
  • iPhone users can now use two WhatsApp accounts
  • AI tools enable photo edits directly within chats
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WhatsApp on Thursday announced a new set of features that are aimed at improving cross-platform functionality, organisation, and usability. As per the Meta-owned instant messaging app, new tools are rolling out for managing storage, transferring chats between Android and iOS devices, and improving conversations with AI features. iPhone users can now also maintain two accounts on a single device — a functionality which was previously exclusive to Android.

New WhatsApp Features

Among the most notable introductions is the enhancement of the cross-platform chat transfer feature. In a blog post, WhatsApp announced that it now supports moving conversations from iOS to Android, or vice versa, in addition to the same ecosystem. Users can migrate their account information, individual and group chats, communities, WhatsApp Channel updates, chat history, and call history.

Apart from this, the tool will also transfer their photos and videos to their new device.

Storage management has been improved, too. WhatsApp now allows users to manually find and delete large files directly within individual chats. This option, accessible by tapping the chat name and selecting Manage Storage, is said to make it easier to free up space without getting rid of the entire conversation. Users can also choose to remove only media files while keeping the chat history intact.

WhatsApp is also bringing support for two accounts on iOS. This feature was previously only available on Android. As per the blog post, users can log in to two accounts on a single iPhone, making it easier to manage work and personal chats. The app will display the user's profile picture in the bottom tab to indicate which account is currently active.

There are improved AI-powered features as well. The instant messaging platform said users can edit photos directly within chats before sending them using Meta AI. This includes removing unwanted elements, changing backgrounds, or applying styles.

The Writing Help feature, meanwhile, has been improved to suggest responses based on conversation context. As per WhatsApp, this can help users draft replies more easily while maintaining privacy. Meta says the new WhatsApp features are rolling out now and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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