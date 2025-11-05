Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Launches Apple Watch App With Support for Voice Messages, Chat History and Reactions

WhatsApp Launches Apple Watch App With Support for Voice Messages, Chat History and Reactions

WhatsApp will finally let you check your Apple Watch to read your chats and see who is calling you.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 10:44 IST
WhatsApp Launches Apple Watch App With Support for Voice Messages, Chat History and Reactions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Luke Chesser

WhatsApp for Apple Watch comes nearly two years after the company launched its Wear OS companion app

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WhatsApp for Apple Watch can be installed via the Watch app on iOS
  • The app only works when your Apple Watch is connected to your iPhone
  • WhatsApp says users can access additional features via their Apple Watch
Advertisement

WhatsApp's Apple Watch app is now available to download on compatible smartwatches, the company announced on Tuesday. Users can install the companion app for WhatsApp, which lets them send voice notes, call notifications, react to messages, and see longer messages as well as their chat history. Support for smartwatches was previously limited to Wear OS, but the Meta-owned messaging platform has finally released a similar app for the Apple Watch. The company also says that messages sent and received using the companion app are also protected with end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp Says New Apple Watch Supports 'Many Requested Features'

The messaging platform says that its new companion app for WhatsApp on Apple Watch will allow users to view their chats without looking at their iPhone. Until now, Apple Watch users could only see a copy of the notification received on their smartphone, and longer messages would be truncated. The new WhatsApp app for Apple Watch shows users the entire message, and they can also read some of their previously sent and received messages.

whatsapp apple watch inline WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

 

While Apple Watch users could see notifications for calls placed via their telecom operator or FaceTime, there was no way to see who was calling via WhatsApp. With WhatsApp's new Apple Watch app, users will also see call notifications on their smartwatch.

WhatsApp also says that in addition to seeing some of their previous chat history on their Apple Watch, users will also see images and stickers clearly on their smartwatch. The companion app also supports recording and sending voice messages (or voice notes).

WhatsApp for Apple Watch: How to Download, Compatible Models

You can install the WhatsApp companion app on an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer model, and users must update to watchOS 10 or later to access the app. It requires the latest stable version of WhatsApp from the App Store, or the latest beta version if you're part of the TestFlight testing programme. You can download the app via the Watch app on your iPhone, and you don't need to log in once it's installed.

The WhatsApp app for Apple Watch also has certain limitations at the moment. The biggest one is that it's linked to your phone and won't work when your watch is out of range of your phone. While the app allows you to record and send voice notes, you'll need to pull out your phone to play videos in chats. This could change in the future, with upcoming versions of the WhatsApp companion app for Apple Watch.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Apple Watch, WhatsApp Apple Watch, watchOS
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Usurae Streaming Now on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Romance Drama Movie Online
Amazon Demands Perplexity Stop AI Tool From Making Purchases

Related Stories

WhatsApp Launches Apple Watch App With Support for Voice Messages, Chat History and Reactions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, New Dedicated Button
  2. Moto G67 Power 5G Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Amazon Demands Perplexity Stop AI Tool From Making Purchases
  4. WhatsApp's Apple Watch App Is Finally Out: Check Features, Compatibility
  5. Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications Revealed: See Storage Variants, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Be More Expensive Due to This Reason
#Latest Stories
  1. How Hot Was the Universe 7 Billion Years Ago? Scientists Now Have an Answer
  2. Amazon Demands Perplexity Stop AI Tool From Making Purchases
  3. OpenAI’s Sora App is Now Available to Download on Android Smartphones
  4. WhatsApp Launches Apple Watch App With Support for Voice Messages, Chat History and Reactions
  5. Apple's Low-Cost MacBook Will Reportedly Launch in 2026: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Dr Seuss The Sneetches Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  8. Usurae Streaming Now on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Romance Drama Movie Online
  9. Moto G67 Power 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Specifications, and Features
  10. Dark Matter May Behave Like Ordinary Matter Under Gravity, New Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »