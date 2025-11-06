Technology News
English Edition
WhatsApp Username Feature Said to Roll Out in 2026, Business Accounts Could Also Get Access

The ability to reserve usernames on WhatsApp was recently spotted in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 November 2025 17:12 IST
WhatsApp Username Feature Said to Roll Out in 2026, Business Accounts Could Also Get Access

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Grant Davies

WhatsApp usernames are claimed to help businesses establish their brand presence on the app

Highlights
  • WhatsApp could allow users to reserve usernames
  • WhatsApp is asking businesses to update workflows
  • The feature could help protect user privacy
WhatsApp will start rolling out a feature that allows users to set a username next year, according to a report. The company is said to have asked businesses to start adjusting their workflows and updating their connected systems. WhatsApp said that it will be an optional feature, where users will have the choice to either have their usernames displayed or their phone numbers. The Meta-owned platform has also listed various benefits that usernames will offer, like improved privacy protection for individuals and a better way for brands to establish their presence on the app. A feature allowing people to reserve their usernames was recently spotted in development on a beta version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Business Account Users Asked to Prepare for Username Feature

In an email, the instant messaging app reached out to WhatsApp Business Accounts (via Android Police), asking them to prepare for the rollout of the upcoming Usernames features. WhatsApp said that business account holders, who are using the API, will be provided with a new backend identifier. Businesses can integrate these identifiers instead of a customer's phone number.

To better serve users who have adopted WhatsApp usernames, the business account holders will have to prepare their systems and workflows accordingly to incorporate the new customer identifiers, dubbed “business-scoped user ID”. WhatsApp's email also noted that these identifiers will be made available to businesses on existing and new API versions as “a new webhook field”.

Moreover, the instant messaging platform is asking businesses to start updating their connected systems that use customer phone numbers to be compatible with usernames. The upcoming Usernames feature will be available next year, WhatsApp added. Moreover, this will be an optional feature, giving people the choice to adopt it or not.

The company also highlighted various “benefits” that the functionality will provide to individuals and businesses alike. WhatsApp said that the ability to adopt a username will allow people to “further protect” their privacy, as their phone numbers will remain hidden during one-to-one conversations and group chats. On the other hand, usernames will enable businesses to “easily build” their brand presence on the app, displaying the name of their names instead of their contact numbers.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp Usernames, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp, Meta
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera, Charging Specifications Leaked Alongside Exynos 2600 Details

WhatsApp Username Feature Said to Roll Out in 2026, Business Accounts Could Also Get Access
