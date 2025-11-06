WhatsApp will start rolling out a feature that allows users to set a username next year, according to a report. The company is said to have asked businesses to start adjusting their workflows and updating their connected systems. WhatsApp said that it will be an optional feature, where users will have the choice to either have their usernames displayed or their phone numbers. The Meta-owned platform has also listed various benefits that usernames will offer, like improved privacy protection for individuals and a better way for brands to establish their presence on the app. A feature allowing people to reserve their usernames was recently spotted in development on a beta version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Business Account Users Asked to Prepare for Username Feature

In an email, the instant messaging app reached out to WhatsApp Business Accounts (via Android Police), asking them to prepare for the rollout of the upcoming Usernames features. WhatsApp said that business account holders, who are using the API, will be provided with a new backend identifier. Businesses can integrate these identifiers instead of a customer's phone number.

To better serve users who have adopted WhatsApp usernames, the business account holders will have to prepare their systems and workflows accordingly to incorporate the new customer identifiers, dubbed “business-scoped user ID”. WhatsApp's email also noted that these identifiers will be made available to businesses on existing and new API versions as “a new webhook field”.

Moreover, the instant messaging platform is asking businesses to start updating their connected systems that use customer phone numbers to be compatible with usernames. The upcoming Usernames feature will be available next year, WhatsApp added. Moreover, this will be an optional feature, giving people the choice to adopt it or not.

The company also highlighted various “benefits” that the functionality will provide to individuals and businesses alike. WhatsApp said that the ability to adopt a username will allow people to “further protect” their privacy, as their phone numbers will remain hidden during one-to-one conversations and group chats. On the other hand, usernames will enable businesses to “easily build” their brand presence on the app, displaying the name of their names instead of their contact numbers.