WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing a Feature That Lets Users Reserve Their Usernames

This feature is said to be a step towards the introduction of usernames on WhatsApp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2025 14:49 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Grant Davies

WhatsApp is expected to introduce the username key feature soon

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.28.12
  • Reserved usernames will help users secure names before its rollout
  • Usernames can include letters, numbers, periods, and underscores
WhatsApp has long been rumoured to introduce a feature that would allow users to reduce unwanted messages by setting up a username PIN. The instant messaging platform seems to have now taken a step closer to its rollout by testing the option to reserve usernames on its Android app. As per a feature tracker, users will be able to reserve their preferred usernames before the full username functionality is widely available.

Reserving Usernames on WhatsApp

Feature tracker WABetaInfo reported that the option to reserve usernames was spotted in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.28.12, which has been designated as a compatible update. While it isn't available yet, the Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging client is said to be developing it for release in a future version of the app.

whatsapp usernames WhatsApp

The feature will be available under the Profile section in WhatsApp settings
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on the above screenshot, a Username name option will be available under the Profile tab in WhatsApp settings. Users can reserve their usernames through this option.

This feature is said to be a step towards the introduction of usernames on WhatsApp. It is believed to include a username key option, which will limit the number of people who can contact you, reducing unsolicited messages. Only those who have a key, along with your username, will be able to message you on WhatsApp.

Since features are gradually rolled out, reserving usernames will help users pick out their preferred usernames and reduce the risk of them being taken by others before the feature even reaches their devices, leading to a fair rollout.

As per WABetaInfo, setting up the username will have some restrictions. For example, usernames cannot begin with ‘www' to eliminate the risk of a person being disguised as an official website entity. Further, the username must include at least one letter. It can include certain characters, such as numbers (0–9), periods, and underscores.

WABetaInfo reported that the new option to reserve a username is currently under development and is not available even to beta testers who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme. It might be rolled out for testing purposes to a wider audience over the coming weeks.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
