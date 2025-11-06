Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera, Charging Specifications Leaked Alongside Exynos 2600 Details

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might have a camera setup that doesn't fully utilise the potential of the Exynos 2600 chip, according to a tipster.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 November 2025 16:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera, Charging Specifications Leaked Alongside Exynos 2600 Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy S26 Ultra was expected to get major imaging upgrades over the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Most camera hardware expected to remain unchanged from S25 Ultra
  • Exynos 2600 may support 8K video and advanced AI imaging features
  • Samsung likely maintaining feature parity between Exynos and Snapdragon
Samsung could deliver a major breakthrough in smartphone photography capabilities with its upcoming Exynos 2600 processor, with advanced imaging capabilities and improved power efficiency, according to a tipster. However, these much-anticipated upgrades may not be fully utilised in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the chipset reportedly boasts impressive camera and AI processing features, the flagship's overall camera hardware appears to remain mostly the same, indicating that Samsung may prioritise subtle refinements over bold innovation this time.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Skip Major Camera Upgrades Despite Exynos 2600

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by tipster @chunvn8888, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to retain most of its camera sensors from the previous generation. The only significant change appears to be a resolution increase for the 3x telephoto lens, moving from 10-megapixel to 12-megapixel, using Samsung's S5K3LD sensor. It is also said to feature a 200-megapixel main camera with an ISOCELL HP2 sensor, a 50 megapixel ultrawide with a ISOCELL JN3 sensor, a 50 megapixel 5x periscope lens with a Sony IMX854 sensor. On the front, it expected to feature a 12 megapixel front camera with a Sony IMX874 sensor.

This minimal hardware upgrade suggests that Samsung is focusing on incremental improvements rather than dramatic innovation. Although tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) has claimed that the 200 megapixel and 5x telephoto cameras could feature slightly wider apertures to improve low-light performance, these adjustments would still be modest. Meanwhile, competitors such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Honor continue to push aggressive camera enhancements, including 200 megapixel telephoto shooters and new-generation main sensors, putting pressure on Samsung to keep pace.

Another factor that could explain this restrained approach is Samsung's effort to maintain parity between its Exynos and Snapdragon models. While the Exynos 2600 is rumoured to support 8K HDR10+ video at 60 frames per second, this capability might not be enabled, as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 lacks equivalent support. Samsung traditionally ensures that both versions of its flagships offer the same features, preventing regional discrepancies in performance and experience.

Earlier leaks painted a far more ambitious picture of what the Exynos 2600 might offer. Tipster S
(@SPYGO19726), cited internal sources to claim that the processor's image signal processor (ISP) could manage a single 320-megapixel sensor or three 108-megapixel sensors simultaneously. The upgraded HDR engine was also said to merge up to five frames and process 14-bit RAW images, allowing for more accurate colour reproduction and improved dynamic range.

The same leak mentioned video capabilities that sounded class-leading, including 8K HDR10+ recording at 60 frames per second and 4K video at up to 120 frames per second. Both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and AI-based electronic stabilisation (EIS) were said to be supported. Additionally, the Exynos 2600's ISP could be 30 percent more power efficient than that of the Exynos 2400, with 1.8 terabytes per second of internal bandwidth to handle large data streams and real-time AI processing for photography.

These specifications suggested that Samsung was preparing to reassert itself as a leader in computational imaging. The chipset was rumoured to include AI-powered features such as scene detection, super-resolution zoom, and per-object tone mapping, which could dramatically enhance image quality through software intelligence.

Despite this potential, the most recent leaks indicate that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will not fully leverage these advancements. Samsung may be reserving the Exynos 2600's full imaging capabilities for later devices, possibly debuting in future flagships. For now, the S26 Ultra appears set to deliver a familiar camera experience, one built more on refined processing and software tuning than on revolutionary new hardware.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature an upgraded PPS charging system that will deliver up to 55W power during the first 15 percent of charging before stabilising at 45W until around 70 percent. If true, this will represent a major improvement over the older PPS 2.0 standard, which struggled to sustain 45W speeds, promising faster and more efficient charging performance.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Exynos 2600, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
