WhatsApp for Android Begins Testing Ability to Open View Once Media on Linked Devices

This feature is speculated to improve convenience for WhatsApp users who rely on multiple devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 February 2025 13:45 IST
WhatsApp for Android Begins Testing Ability to Open View Once Media on Linked Devices

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

WhatsApp introduced the View Once feature for photos and videos in August 2021

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.3.7
  • View Once media access may be available on linked devices like desktops
  • It ensures that the media disappears after a single view by the recipient
WhatsApp is developing a new feature for its Android app which lets users open a media file that has been set as ‘View Once' on linked devices, according to claims by a feature tracker. It is said to be introduced with a recent update of the WhatsApp beta for Android app and is currently only available to beta testers. This development comes after the instant messaging platform reportedly fixed a view-once media bug that allowed recipients to access the limited-time media even after the one-time viewing.

View Once Media on Linked Devices

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta Platforms' messaging client is developing the ability to check View Once media on linked devices for release on a future version of the app. WhatsApp beta for Android app version 2.25.3.7 is said to be a compatible update which introduces this feature, although it also may be possible to access the same with select previous beta updates.

Currently, WhatsApp users can only open the media labelled as View Once on the primary device. Thus, it is off limits on secondary devices, but it could soon change. As per the (above) screenshot shared by the publication, the beta version of the app may let them access it on companion devices too, including smartphones and desktops. This is speculated to improve convenience for users who rely on multiple devices as they may be able to see such media on any device.

Notably, the instant messaging platform introduced the View Once feature for photos and videos in August 2021. It appears as a “1” icon in the file sharing window alongside the text box for the caption. All media shared with aforementioned toggle enabled disappears after it is viewed or played one time by the recipient.

WABetaInfo claims that this new ability is still in development and is only available to beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta programme. In addition to this feature, WhatsApp is also reported to be developing a feature for creating and sharing events in individual chats on Android devices.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for Android Beta, Social media
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
