iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11

iQOO Neo 10R will run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 February 2025 13:37 IST
iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10R is teased in a Raging Blue colour

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10R will be up for purchase via iQOO e-store and Amazon
  • iQOO 10R is tipped to feature a 1.5K OLED display
  • It could carry a 6,400mAh battery
iQOO has finally revealed when the iQOO Neo 10R will be launched in India. The Vivo sub-brand, through its social media handles, announced the launch date of the new Neo smartphone on Tuesday. The iQOO Neo 10R will go on sale via Amazon. It is already confirmed to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The iQOO 10R is tipped to feature a 1.5K OLED display with a maximum 144Hz refresh rate. It could carry a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

The launch of iQOO Neo 10R will take place on March 11. iQOO and iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya have teased the launch date of the new Neo series smartphone through their official X handles. It is shown in a dual-tone Raging Blue colour option.

The iQOO Neo 10R will be up for purchase via the official iQOO e-store and Amazon in the country. The e-commerce website has a dedicated landing page teasing the launch. It is confirmed to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications (Expected)

Past leaks claimed that the iQOO Neo 10R will cost under Rs. 30,000 in India. It is said to feature a 1.5K OLED TCL C8 display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired PD charging. It is likely to be offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

The iQOO Neo 10R is tipped to feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It is said to sport a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It could pack an Adreno 735 GPU and an X-axis linear motor.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11
