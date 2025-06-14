OnePlus Pad Lite is in development as an affordable tablet, and it could soon be launched in India, according to a report. A tipster has shared images of the purported OnePlus Pad Lite from various angles, as well as a folio case. The specifications of the upcoming tablet have also been leaked, and it is said to feature an 11-inch LCD screen, 5-megapixel front and rear cameras, and a 9,340mAh battery. The OnePlus Pad Lite is likely to ship with OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

OnePlus Pad Lite Design (Expected)

Design renders of the OnePlus Pad Lite leaked by tipster Steve H. Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with 91Mobiles indicate that the upcoming tablet will resemble the OnePlus Pad Go, which was introduced in India in 2023. It is also seen with a centre-aligned camera on a circle-shaped island on one edge of the rear panel, while the OnePlus logo is seen in the middle.

OnePlus Pad Lite leaked images (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

The tipster claims that the OnePlus Pad Lite seen in the renders is the Aero Blue colourway, and that the company will also offer a colour coordinated folio case for the tablet. On the front, it is shown to feature even bezels on all four edges of the screen.

OnePlus Pad Lite Specifications, Features (Expected)

The upcoming OnePlus Pad Lite will reportedly be equipped with an octa core MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, along with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is said to run on Android 15, with OxygenOS 15 on top. Its predecessor was equipped with the older Helio G99 SoC.

The tablet is expected to sport an 11-inch Full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It's worth noting that the screen resolution and cameras on the older OnePlus Pad Go model are slightly better than the purported OnePlus Pad Lite.

On the other hand, the upcoming budget tablet from OnePlus will reportedly pack a larger 9,340mAh battery. It is said to be available in Wi-Fi and cellular variants. The publication also claims that the OnePlus Pad Lite will measure 254.9×166.5×7.4mm and weighs 539g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.