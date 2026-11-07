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EPFO Services on WhatsApp: How to Check PF Balance, Download Passbook, View Last Transactions and More

EPFO members can check their PF account balance by sending a message to the organisation's dedicated WhatsApp number.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 November 2026 10:00 IST
EPFO Services on WhatsApp: How to Check PF Balance, Download Passbook, View Last Transactions and More

Photo Credit: EPFO/ Facebook

WhatsApp service allows members to view their five most recent EPF transactions

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Highlights
  • EPFO has introduced WhatsApp-based services recently
  • EPFO has provided a QR code that members can scan to open a chat
  • Members can use dedicated EPFO WhatsApp number, +91 8796441800
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The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) launched WhatsApp-based services recently. With the latest update, members can easily access provident fund (PF) information on their phones. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, on the occasion of the 74th EPFO Foundation Day, unveiled the new service. The new facility allows PF subscribers to check their EPF balance, see last transactions and download passbooks directly via WhatsApp.

EPFO WhatsApp Services: How to Check EPF Balance on WhatsApp

The dedicated EPFO WhatsApp number is +91 87964 41800 and can be used to access services, including viewing the available balance in the EPF account, checking the last five transactions, and downloading the EPF passbook.

EPFO's WhatsApp service supports English and indian langues like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, and Urdu. It requires one-time password (OTP) verification through the mobile number linked to the member's Universal Account Number (UAN). EPFO has also launched a QR code that members can scan to begin a chat with the official WhatsApp account.

Follow these steps to check EPF balance on WhatsApp:

  1. Save the EPFO WhatsApp Number +91 8796441800 to your phone's contacts.
  2. Open WhatsApp and start a conversation with the EPFO contact.
  3. Send 'Hi'.
  4. The official EPFO WhatsApp account will respond with a welcome message
  5. Select Your Language.
  6. Browse the available menu and select Check Balance to request your latest EPF account balance.
  7. Enter the one-time password sent to the mobile number registered with your UAN.
  8. Select your PF Account.

If multiple member IDs or provident fund accounts are linked to your UAN, you need to select the relevant account to view the balance.

After the verification process, the requested PF balance details will be displayed in the WhatsApp conversation. The balance will be shown with three options: Download Passbook, Change Member ID and return to Main Menu. From this, you can tap Download Passbook to access the corresponding passbook PDF.

How to Check Last 5 EPF Transactions on WhatsApp

To see the five most recent EPF transactions, EPFO members can start a chat with the EPFO number and select the Last 5 Transactions option from the service menu. After completing OTP verification, choose the relevant PF account to view its recent transaction details.

Members with multiple UANs or member IDs may need to select the appropriate account at different stages of the process to retrieve the correct information.

FAQs

What is the official EPFO WhatsApp number to check PF balance?

The official EPFO WhatsApp number is +91 87964 41800.

Can I download my EPF passbook using WhatsApp?

Yes. Users can select the 'Passbook PDF' option from the EPFO WhatsApp service menu and complete the OTP verification to access their passbook.

Is OTP verification required to access EPFO services on WhatsApp?

Yes. Members have to verify their identity using an OTP sent to the mobile number registered with their UAN.

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Further reading: EPFO, EPFO Services on WhatsApp, EPFO on WhatsApp, EPFO WhatsApp, How to Check PF Balance
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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