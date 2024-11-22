Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Message Transcripts With Support for English and Other Languages

WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Message Transcripts With Support for English and Other Languages

Only recipients will be able to see transcript of voice message and not the sender.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 10:18 IST
WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Message Transcripts With Support for English and Other Languages

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Voice message transcripts on WhatsApp were first reported to be in development in May

Highlights
  • Voice message transcripts are available on WhatsApp
  • It currently supports five languages on Android but more on iOS
  • WhatsApp claims transcripts are generated on-device
Advertisement

WhatsApp rolled out a new feature on Thursday that aims to make sharing voice messages more convenient. It introduces voice message transcripts on WhatsApp for Android and iOS platforms, enabling users to see a text-based transcription of the voice message received from others. The feature is said to come in handy while on the move or in a loud environment. This development comes after WhatsApp recently released a drafts label for unread messages in chats and a new widget for the home screen of its iOS app.

WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts

In a blog post, WhatsApp highlighted that voice message transcripts are generated on-device and no one else can hear or read the content of the transcripts. Voice messages still remain protected by the instant messaging platform's end-to-end encryption, the company emphasised.

The feature needs to be turned on before use. Once toggled, a transcript automatically appears below the voice message in the selected language. As per the company, only the recipient will be able to see a transcript of the voice message and not the sender.

WhatsApp says it currently has support only for English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian on the Android platform, whereas its iOS app gets support for several more languages including Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Thai, Turkish, and Swedish.

How to use this feature:

  1. Open WhatsApp Settings > Chats
  2. Toggle Voice Message Transcripts on or off and select the desired language.
  3. Tap and hold a voice message, then tap Transcribe.
  4. Tap the expand icon in the voice message to reveal more of the transcription.

WhatsApp says it might take a moment for the transcript to appear. If the users run into the “Transcript unavailable” error, it might be due to unsupported transcript language, unrecognisable words background noise, or unsupported voice message language. The company also advises caution as voice message transcripts have a possibility of being inaccurate.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Voice Messages, WhatsApp for Andriod, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
ChatGPT Live Video Feature Spotted on Latest Beta Release, Could Launch Soon

Related Stories

WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Message Transcripts With Support for English and Other Languages
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Now Live With Discounts on Galaxy Wearables
  2. Realme GT Neo 7 Series With 7,000mAh Battery May Launch in December
  3. New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Thekku Vadakku and More
  4. iPhone 17 Slim Design, Price Range, Specifications Revealed in New Leak
  5. Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro Hands-On
  6. HMD Fusion India Launch Teased; to Be Available on Amazon
  7. Honor 300 Design, Colour Options Revealed; Tipster Leaks Key Features
  8. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which is Better?
  9. Oppo Find X8 Series With Hasselblad Cameras Launched in India: See Price
  10. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Have Cancelled Pixel Tablet 2 Development, Not Pixel Tablet 3
  2. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Message Transcripts With Support for English and Other Languages
  3. Human Cell Atlas Mapping 37 Trillion Human Cells for Disease Insights
  4. Irminger Sea’s Crucial Role in Atlantic Ocean Current Collapse Identified
  5. Mars’ Moons Phobos and Deimos Could Be Asteroid Debris, New Study Reveals
  6. Honda to Double EV Range by 2029 With Solid-State Batteries
  7. Jaguar Reveals New Logo and Next-Gen Electric Vehicle Ahead of 2026 Launch
  8. Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV with 620km Range, Advanced Features Unveiled
  9. Telangana EV Policy 2024: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Thekku Vadakku, Adithattu, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »