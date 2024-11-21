Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta Rolls Out AI Powered Backgrounds, HD Video Calls and More for Messenger Calling

Meta Rolls Out AI-Powered Backgrounds, HD Video Calls and More for Messenger Calling

iPhone will soon get hands-free calling and messages on Messenger via Siri.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2024 13:50 IST
Meta Rolls Out AI-Powered Backgrounds, HD Video Calls and More for Messenger Calling

Photo Credit: Meta Platforms

Users will be able to set AI backgrounds during video calls on Messenger

Highlights
  • Meta brings new features for audio and voice calls to Messenger
  • Users leverage use Meta AI to generate backgrounds using prompts
  • Voicemail-like capability for calls is also rolled out
Advertisement

Meta Platforms has introduced new features for Messenger which aim to improve the experience during audio and video calls. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), users will be able to take advantage of custom backgrounds during Messenger video calls for better expressivity. It also brings HD video calls to the app, in addition to other updates such as background noise suppression, voice isolation, and voicemail-like features. Notably, this update builds upon recent additions to the platform, including AI-generated themes which rolled out in September.

New Features on Messenger

In a blog post, Meta detailed the new features arriving on Messenger. It introduces HD video calls, enabling users to make higher-quality calls. The option will be turned on by default when making calls over Wi-Fi, while it can be toggled for use over cellular data. Meta also brings voice isolation and background noise cancellation to improve voice clarity and reduce the environmental sound. Both features can be enabled via call settings in Messenger.

Another big highlight is the addition of AI-powered backgrounds. The feature leverages Meta AI — the company's AI assistant — to generate backgrounds based on text descriptions. It is available via the effects icon in video calls by tapping the Backgrounds option.

Messenger is also getting voicemail-like functionality. The company says users will be able to leave audio or video voice messages when the recipients don't pick up the call. The feature works via the Record message option which appears once the call is declared as unanswered.

As per Meta, iPhone users will soon be able to take advantage of hands-free calling. They can ask Siri, Apple's voice assistant, to make calls on their behalf using voice prompts. Further, they can also dictate messages they wish to send via Siri.

This development comes a month after the company introduced a new Memories feature for Messenger. With this, users will be able to take a glimpse at photos from their past chats which can be viewed and shared with their community.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta Platforms, Messenger, Messenger App, Messenger App Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus Pad Pro Tipped to Be Refreshed With Larger 13-Inch Screen
Control Ultimate Edition to Launch on Mac in February, Remedy Confirms

Related Stories

Meta Rolls Out AI-Powered Backgrounds, HD Video Calls and More for Messenger Calling
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Units Hint Towards This Big Design Change
  2. Oppo Find X8 Series With Hasselblad Cameras Launched in India: See Price
  3. Redmi Note 14 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  4. iPhone 17 Slim Design, Price Range, Specifications Revealed in New Leak
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Cost More at Launch Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  6. Study Reveals the Shape of a Photon for the First Time Ever
  7. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Upcoming Debut
  8. HMD Fusion India Launch Teased; to Be Available on Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Five Charged in US for Crypto Hacking Spree Using ‘Scattered Spider’ Method: Details
  2. Disney Bets on Korean and Japanese Originals in Asia Growth Push
  3. iPhone 17 Slim Design, Price Range Leaked; Tipped to Get Single Rear Camera, 24-Megapixel Front Camera
  4. Apple Said to Be in Discussions With Several Indian Firms to Replace Chinese Suppliers
  5. Oppo Find X8 Series to Get Google’s Gemini AI Features, Circle to Search With ColorOS 15 Update
  6. Meta Rolls Out AI-Powered Backgrounds, HD Video Calls and More for Messenger Calling
  7. Google Faces Call from DuckDuckGo for New EU Probes into Tech Rule Compliance
  8. Control Ultimate Edition to Launch on Mac in February, Remedy Confirms
  9. OnePlus Pad Pro Tipped to Be Refreshed With Larger 13-Inch Screen
  10. Caviar Introduces Custom Luxury Apple Vision Pro Model With 24K Gold
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »