Meta Platforms has introduced new features for Messenger which aim to improve the experience during audio and video calls. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), users will be able to take advantage of custom backgrounds during Messenger video calls for better expressivity. It also brings HD video calls to the app, in addition to other updates such as background noise suppression, voice isolation, and voicemail-like features. Notably, this update builds upon recent additions to the platform, including AI-generated themes which rolled out in September.

New Features on Messenger

In a blog post, Meta detailed the new features arriving on Messenger. It introduces HD video calls, enabling users to make higher-quality calls. The option will be turned on by default when making calls over Wi-Fi, while it can be toggled for use over cellular data. Meta also brings voice isolation and background noise cancellation to improve voice clarity and reduce the environmental sound. Both features can be enabled via call settings in Messenger.

Another big highlight is the addition of AI-powered backgrounds. The feature leverages Meta AI — the company's AI assistant — to generate backgrounds based on text descriptions. It is available via the effects icon in video calls by tapping the Backgrounds option.

Messenger is also getting voicemail-like functionality. The company says users will be able to leave audio or video voice messages when the recipients don't pick up the call. The feature works via the Record message option which appears once the call is declared as unanswered.

As per Meta, iPhone users will soon be able to take advantage of hands-free calling. They can ask Siri, Apple's voice assistant, to make calls on their behalf using voice prompts. Further, they can also dictate messages they wish to send via Siri.

This development comes a month after the company introduced a new Memories feature for Messenger. With this, users will be able to take a glimpse at photos from their past chats which can be viewed and shared with their community.