Google is making it easier for iPhone owners to switch to Android smartphones. The company has rebranded its data transfer tool that helps users on iOS move their information and accounts, and it is now called Android Switch. Meanwhile, Google has also confirmed that a useful delayed data transfer feature introduced on the Pixel 9 series will also make its way to other Android phones in 2025. The company also says that data transfers from iOS to Android when using a cable will now be considerably faster.

Google Rebrands Data Transfer Tool to 'Android Switch'

As part of its efforts to streamline the process of switching from iOS to Android, Google says its Data Restore Tool is now called 'Android Switch'. The listing for the app on the App Store and Google Play store has already been updated with the new name, a refreshed icon, and the description refers to it as "Google's official transfer app".

The redesigned Android Switch app can transfer a user's chats, calendars, contacts, Wi-Fi networks, Google account, and other data from an iPhone to a new Android device. It also shows users how to disable iMessage when switching away from iOS — an essential step that must be completed before a one can begin receiving SMS messages (or RCS messages, in supported regions) from other users.

According to Google's FAQ page, users will be able to transfer contacts, calendar events, and on-device photos and videos using a cable or the cloud. However, if they want to transfer messages, apps, on-device music, and notes, they will need to transfer their data using a cable.

Google also says that users who use a cable to transfer data from their iPhone to a new Android phone using the Android Switch app will benefit from a 40 percent increase in transfer speeds, which appears to be a considerable jump in performance over the last year. The company didn't share any details on how it managed to improve transfer speeds when using a cable.

When the Pixel 9 series was launched, Google also introduced the ability to quickly complete an initial setup process so users can get faster access to their smartphone, then start the data transfer process at a later stage. While this feature is currently limited to the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google says it will be available on more Android phones in 2025.