WhatsApp on Wednesday announced a new set of features for its app across operating systems. The Meta-owned messaging platform now allows Apple users to create an account directly from an iPad. Further, it is also making it easier to share songs from Apple Music and Spotify directly to Status. Other new features include a redesigned experience for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with the ability to edit PDFs directly within the WhatsApp chat window.

New WhatsApp Features

Until now, WhatsApp for iPad required users to link the tablet to an existing account on their smartphone. It essentially worked as a linked device for the WhatsApp account originally registered elsewhere. With direct registration now supported, an iPad can be used to set up a WhatsApp account from scratch.

Following the update, iPad users can now register for the messaging service directly through its tablet app. This means they can create and set up a WhatsApp account on an iPad without first having to register the account on a handset and subsequently link the iPad as a companion device.

WhatsApp is also adding a new way to share music through Status. As per the platform, users can share a song directly from music streaming apps like Apple Music or Spotify to their WhatsApp Status using the respective sharing options. WhatsApp claims its addition makes the process considerably quicker than having to manually add information about a song or sharing its link.

The WhatsApp experience on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has been revamped as well. Users can now listen and respond to incoming messages, make WhatsApp calls, access their call history, and reach favourite contacts through their vehicle's infotainment system. The company says these interactions can be performed hands-free.

Lastly, upgrades to PDS handling are rolling out. To begin with, users can open PDF files directly inside WhatsApp without downloading them first. There are also basic editing tools present in WhatsApp, powered by Adobe Acrobat. Users can now highlight portions of a document and add annotations without leaving the conversation window. Some of these features, however, are currently limited to WhatsApp's Web and desktop versions.

The Meta-owned platform says the new features are already rolling out.