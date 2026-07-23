WhatsApp already offers a two-step verification security feature for an additional layer of protection for the account. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly looking to upgrade this feature. The company could soon replace the existing numeric PIN with a dedicated account password. This could make the WhatsApp account more secure. Like the existing two-step verification settings, this upcoming feature is likely to be optional.

WhatsApp Could Offer Major Upgrade to Two-Step Verification

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new security feature that would let users replace the existing two-step verification PIN with a password. Right now, WhatsApp offers a six-digit numeric PIN for two-step verification. This rumoured update would allow users to keep a password including both letters and numbers. This is likely to strengthen security, especially for users who carry out financial transactions and share confidential data through the platform.

Two-step verification is an optional feature. Therefore, users who choose not to enable two-step verification are likely to be unaffected by this change. This feature is said to be in the early stages of development and is not available for beta testing. The company may cancel or change the feature before launch.

Users can manage two-step verification settings in their WhatsApp account. The app offers the option to enable or disable this feature or change the PIN. This can be done by tapping WhatsApp Settings or your profile picture> select Account > Two-step verification > select Turn off or Turn on. Users can also update the email address associated with two-step verification.

WhatsApp appears to be preparing to introduce several other features on the platform. Recently, the app has reportedly added full username support in both the stable and beta versions of its Android and iOS apps. This feature is reportedly limited to some users. Similarly, it has reportedly added a shortcut for WhatsApp iOS version 26.27.74 to easily switch between Apple's microphone modes during calls.