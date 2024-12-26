Technology News
English Edition
  WhatsApp for iOS Rolls Out New AR Effects and Backgrounds, Adds Option to Scan Documents

WhatsApp for iOS Rolls Out New AR Effects and Backgrounds, Adds Option to Scan Documents

The document sharing feature includes filters such as colour, grayscale, and black & white.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 December 2024 10:11 IST
WhatsApp for iOS Rolls Out New AR Effects and Backgrounds, Adds Option to Scan Documents

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

Users can choose from new AR effects and backgrounds on WhatsApp

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for iOS adds AR effects like confetti, sparkles, and karaoke
  • The file sharing option integrates a new document scanning feature
  • It automatically crops and resizes scanned documents for sharing
WhatsApp for iOS has received several new features with the latest update. It adds the option to apply augmented reality (AR) effects and backgrounds when using the camera through the app. The instant messaging platform also makes it easier to share documents with others, courtesy of the new document scanning feature which is integrated into the file-sharing option on WhatsApp. Notably, these features were previously reported to be discovered in the beta builds of WhatsApp and are now rolling out widely.

New Features on WhatsApp for iOS

First spotted by the feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS app version 24.25.93 adds several new features. Users can now take advantage of AR effects which can be applied through the camera. This option appears as an image wand icon next to the gallery icon in the camera viewfinder on WhatsApp. Users can apply AR effects such as confetti, star windows, tears, underwater, sparkles, and karaoke.

WhatsApp also brings new backgrounds to obscure the environment around the user and allows them to adjust the video's colour tone.

Another key addition to the instant messaging platform is the ability to scan documents directly through the app. This option appears in the document sharing window, listed as Scan document. It includes filters such as colour, grayscale, and black & white. Once the image is taken, WhatsApp automatically crops it while also allowing the resizing of the borders. Users can also toggle the auto-shutter option which enables the app to automatically capture the document if it is positioned correctly within the camera viewfinder.

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm the availability of both of these features in the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS.

This development comes after the instant messaging platform rolled out fun new features to enhance the texting and calling experience ahead of the new year. WhatsApp users can take advantage of new calling effects with the New Year theme during video calls. Further, it also rolled out new animations and sticker packs to match the festive vibe.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WhatsApp for iOS Rolls Out New AR Effects and Backgrounds, Adds Option to Scan Documents
