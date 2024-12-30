iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 series have received discounts through Vijay Sales as part of its Apple Days sale in India. The special discount sale, which is live for another few days until January 5, brings deducted prices for MacBook Air, iPad, Apple Watch and more. There is also a bank-based discount of up to Rs. 10,000.

Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale Offers

Apple's new iPhone 16 is listed for a discounted price tag of Rs. 66,900 instead of its retail price of Rs. 79,900 in the ongoing Vijay Sales Apple Days sale. The iPhone 16 Plus is available for Rs. 75,490, down from its MRP of Rs. 89,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro is available for Rs. 1,03,900, discounted from its MRP of Rs. 1,19,000. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, is available for Rs. 1,27,650, instead of Rs. 1,44,900.

Vijay Sales has listed the base 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 15 for Rs. 57,490, down from the actual price of Rs. 79,900. The 9th generation iPad with 64GB storage is listed for Rs. 23,990, instead of Rs. 32,900. The fourth-generation AirPods are listed for Rs. 11,249, while the MacBook Air (M1) has a starting price tag of Rs. 63,890. These discounted prices are inclusive of bank offers.

Here are the other top deals on other Apple products that you can get during the Apple Days sale.

Product Name Official Price Offer Price iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) Rs. 79,900 Rs. 69,300 iPhone 13 (128GB) Rs. 49,900 Rs. 43,900 Apple MacBook Air (M2) Rs. 99,900 Rs. 89,890 MacBook Pro (M4) Rs. 1,69,900 Rs. 1,52,900 iPad (10th Generation) (64GB) Rs. 34,900 Rs. 32,499 Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 46mm Rs. 49,900 Rs. 46,399 AirPods 4 Rs. 12,900 Rs. 12,249 Apple AirTag Rs. 3,490 Rs. 2,799

The Apple Days sale is live through Vijay Sales retail outlets as well as online via Vijaysales.com. The sale, that started on December 29, will end on January 5, 2025. Vijay Sales is offering up to Rs. 10,000 cashback for customers purchasing Apple devices using ICICI, Kotak, and SBI Bank cards and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts, as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.