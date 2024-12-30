Technology News
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, MacBook Air Get Discounts During Vijay Sales’ Apple Days Sale

iPhone 16 price in India is down to Rs. 66,900 under the sale.

Updated: 30 December 2024 19:47 IST
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, MacBook Air Get Discounts During Vijay Sales’ Apple Days Sale

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 series was launched in September, 2024

  • AirPods 4th generation are listed for Rs. 11,249
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max is available for Rs. 1,27,650
  • Vijay Sales is offering up to 10,000 bank discounts
iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 series have received discounts through Vijay Sales as part of its Apple Days sale in India. The special discount sale, which is live for another few days until January 5, brings deducted prices for MacBook Air, iPad, Apple Watch and more. There is also a bank-based discount of up to Rs. 10,000.

Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale Offers

Apple's new iPhone 16 is listed for a discounted price tag of Rs. 66,900 instead of its retail price of Rs. 79,900 in the ongoing Vijay Sales Apple Days sale. The iPhone 16 Plus is available for Rs. 75,490, down from its MRP of Rs. 89,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro is available for Rs. 1,03,900, discounted from its MRP of Rs. 1,19,000. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, is available for Rs. 1,27,650, instead of Rs. 1,44,900.

Vijay Sales has listed the base 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 15 for Rs. 57,490, down from the actual price of Rs. 79,900. The 9th generation iPad with 64GB storage is listed for Rs. 23,990, instead of Rs. 32,900. The fourth-generation AirPods are listed for Rs. 11,249, while the MacBook Air (M1) has a starting price tag of Rs. 63,890. These discounted prices are inclusive of bank offers.

Here are the other top deals on other Apple products that you can get during the Apple Days sale. 

Product Name Official Price Offer Price
iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) Rs. 79,900 Rs.  69,300
iPhone 13 (128GB) Rs. 49,900 Rs. 43,900
Apple MacBook Air (M2)  Rs. 99,900 Rs. 89,890
MacBook Pro (M4) Rs. 1,69,900   Rs. 1,52,900 
iPad (10th Generation) (64GB)   Rs. 34,900 Rs. 32,499
Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 46mm Rs. 49,900 Rs. 46,399
AirPods 4  Rs. 12,900 Rs. 12,249
Apple AirTag   Rs. 3,490 Rs. 2,799

The Apple Days sale is live through Vijay Sales retail outlets as well as online via Vijaysales.com. The sale, that started on December 29, will end on January 5, 2025.  Vijay Sales is offering up to Rs. 10,000 cashback for customers purchasing Apple devices using ICICI, Kotak, and SBI Bank cards and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts, as well.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
