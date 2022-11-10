Windows 11 is reportedly gaining iCloud integration support for its stock Photos app through its latest update. The Redmond-headquartered company had joined hands with Apple last month to announce it was working on integrating Apple TV and Apple Music apps to Windows PCs. The company had also teased an integration built-in iCloud Photos support on the native Photos app on Windows 11. This feature is now rolling out to users through the latest update to the native Photos app on Windows 11, according to a report by The Verge. The feature will reportedly be available to all Windows 11 users by the end of November.

The latest software feature integration between Microsoft and Apple will give users the ability to link an iCloud Photos library to the built-in Windows Photos app across their Windows 11 devices. In order to enable the feature users will have to update their Photos app from the Microsoft Store to the latest version and then install the iCloud for Windows app from the Store. Once installed, users may sign in to the iCloud client, and choose which photos or libraries they wish to have automatically synced to the Photos app.

“We know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC,” said Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager Lead for Microsoft's Windows inbox apps told The Verge. “This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organized place and is another step in our continued efforts to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless,” he added.

The latest iCloud Photos integration into Windows 11 is part of a bigger Photos app update planned by Microsoft for an upcoming version of its Windows operating system, which is set to be highlighted by a redesigned gallery view.

Users can also expect Microsoft and Apple to work closely on bringing support for native apps for Apple Music and Apple TV on Windows PCs next year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.