Loki Season 2, Star Wars’ Ahsoka First Looks Lead Disney+ 2023 Sizzle Reel

Loki season 2 seems to hint at three variants of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), all dressed in suits.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 December 2022 14:44 IST
Photo Credit: Disney+

Tom Hiddleston as and in Loki (season 1)

Highlights
  • Loki season 2 is slated to release mid-2023 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • Rosario Dawson-led limited series Ahsoka began filming in May
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is headed to streaming next year

Disney+ has revealed the first look at Loki season 2 and Star Wars series Ahsoka, via a sizzle reel that highlights upcoming releases on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in 2023. Narrated by lead Tom Hiddleston himself, the footage for the next chapter of Loki promises more “over the top” time-hopping adventures, as Loki finds himself in an alternate Time Variance Authority, with Owen Wilson's returning agent character Mobius M. Mobius. The Disney+ 2023 trailer also offers a brief glimpse at Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, who is getting her own eponymous Star Wars limited series, following a first appearance in The Mandalorian.

Loki season 2 first look

The tease for Loki season 2 features an interesting bit of banter between the God of Mischief (Hiddleston) and agent Mobius (Owen Wilson), though he's speaking to three variants of Loki, all dressed in dapper suits, in a dark, silent alley. In the background, you can see an old-school motorcycle, which might indicate that our heroes travelled back to the past. Bear in mind, that since this is a new timeline, this version of Mobius does not even recognise Loki. Also, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is in charge of the TVA, while its non-hostile multidimensional variant “He Who Remains” was stabbed to death by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in season 1. Loki season 2 is set to return in the summer of 2023, but before that, a variant of the villainous Kang will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, slated to release in February next year.

Ahsoka first look teaser

Meanwhile, in the galaxy far, far away, Ahsoka Tano is getting a standalone live-action series headlined by Dawson. Dave Filoni, who helmed The Mandalorian, returns as writer and creator of the limited series, which he is also attached to produce alongside Jon Favreau (Iron Man). Very little is known about the plot for Ahsoka. Ahsoka enlists Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane). Filming on Ahsoka began in May, but there's no information on a release window for the same.

More on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar in 2023

That said, the Disney+ sizzle reel also featured some clips from The Mandalorian season 3, which is on track to premiere on March 1, 2023. It was originally eyeing a February window, and has now undergone a month-long delay.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also headed to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in 2023, following its theatrical debut on November 11. The much-awaited sequel served as a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman and has collected $788 million (about Rs. 6,519 crore) at the global box office. When out, Black Panther 2 should be available to stream in English and multiple regional languages.

From the same universe, we also get a new look at Secret Invasion, featuring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Martin Freeman as CIA agent Everett K. Ross, and Emilia Clarke as special agent Abigail Brand. The live-action series will kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5 on the small screen, and is aiming for an early 2023 release.

Acclaimed genre filmmaker David Lowery (The Green Knight) returns to Disney once more, with a “live-action” remake of the original 1953 film Peter Pan & Wendy. Streaming next year, exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, we get some quick shots of our lead characters.

Towards the end, there are tiny glimpses of American Born Chinese, based on the eponymous graphic novel, Pixar's TV series Win or Lose, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2, Crater, and more.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Loki Season 2

  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Eugene Cordero
  • Director
    Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Ahsoka

  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead
  • Producer
    Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau
The Mandalorian Season 3

  • Release Date 1 March 2023
  • Genre Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers
  • Director
    Jon Favreau, Carl Weathers
  • Producer
    Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel
  • Director
    Ryan Coogler
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion

  • Genre Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonalad, Carmen Ejogo
  • Director
    Thomas Bezucha, Ali Selim
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kyle Bradstreet, Jonathan Schwartz
Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

  • Release Date 4 May 2021
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Ming-Na Wen, Noshir Dalal, Liam O'Brien, Rhea Perlman, Sam Riegel, Bob Bergen, Gwendoline Yeo, Ben Diskin, Corey Burton, Matthew Wood, Tina Huang, Ness Bautista, Daheli Hall, Stephen Stanton, Robin Atkin Downes, Ferelith Young
  • Director
    Steward Lee, Saul Ruiz, and Nathaniel Villanueva, Steward Lee, Nathaniel Villanueva, Saul Ruiz, Brad Rau and Nathaniel Villanueva
  • Producer
    Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Jennifer Corbett, Brad Rau, Josh Rimes
