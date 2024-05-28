Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro are expected to go official in India soon. HTech is yet to announce an exact launch date, but the Magic 6 Pro was accidentally listed online by Amazon revealing its design, RAM, storage options and other specifications. The listing shows the launch deal that could be available for the handset. Honor is likely to bundle the phone with free earbuds, a smartwatch, and a phone cover. The Honor Magic 6 series runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Amazon has listed the Black colour variant of Honor Magic 6 Pro with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. As per the listing, the handset will come with a gift bundle including the Honor Watch GS 3, Honor Choice X5 Pro earbuds, Honor premium phone cover, and VIP care plus service. The listing does not include the launch date or pricing of the phone. However, it confirms a few specifications of the Indian variant.

Honor Magic 6 Pro

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is listed with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display and a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 180-megapixel periscope sensor and two 50-megapixel sensors. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The listing shows the phone packs a 5,600mAh cell and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It offers 80W fast charging and 66W wireless charging support. The rest of the specifications are expected to be the same as the global variant.

HTech is expected to unveil Honor Magic 6 Pro in July in India. It was launched in China in January with a price tag of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model. The handset was also showcased at MWC in February alongside the Honor Magic 6.

