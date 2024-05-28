Technology News

Honor Magic 6 Pro Accidently Listed by Amazon India; Shows Gift Bundle Details

Honor Magic 6 Pro is listed on Amazon with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2024
Honor Magic 6 Pro Accidently Listed by Amazon India; Shows Gift Bundle Details

Photo Credit: Honor

HTech is expected to unveil Honor Magic 6 Pro in July in India

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 6 series runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • Honor Magic 6 Pro is shown with a 5,600mAh cell
  • It was launched in China in January
Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro are expected to go official in India soon. HTech is yet to announce an exact launch date, but the Magic 6 Pro was accidentally listed online by Amazon revealing its design, RAM, storage options and other specifications. The listing shows the launch deal that could be available for the handset. Honor is likely to bundle the phone with free earbuds, a smartwatch, and a phone cover. The Honor Magic 6 series runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Amazon has listed the Black colour variant of Honor Magic 6 Pro with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. As per the listing, the handset will come with a gift bundle including the Honor Watch GS 3, Honor Choice X5 Pro earbuds, Honor premium phone cover, and VIP care plus service. The listing does not include the launch date or pricing of the phone. However, it confirms a few specifications of the Indian variant.

Honor Magic 6 Pro

Honor Magic 6 Pro
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is listed with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display and a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 180-megapixel periscope sensor and two 50-megapixel sensors. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The listing shows the phone packs a 5,600mAh cell and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It offers 80W fast charging and 66W wireless charging support. The rest of the specifications are expected to be the same as the global variant.

HTech is expected to unveil Honor Magic 6 Pro in July in India. It was launched in China in January with a price tag of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model. The handset was also showcased at MWC in February alongside the Honor Magic 6.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Honor Magic 6 Pro, Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro Specifications, Honor, Amazon
