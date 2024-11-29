Technology News
Competition Commission of India to Investigate Google's Strict Real-Money Gaming App Policy

A CCI official is expected to complete its investigation into the matter within 60 days.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 November 2024 13:32 IST
Competition Commission of India to Investigate Google's Strict Real-Money Gaming App Policy

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister

Google effectively creates a two-tier market, the CCI has said in its order

Highlights
  • The move compounds Google's regulatory headaches in India
  • Google has already been hit with at least two penalties
  • Google is being probed on abusing its dominant position in the OS market
India's competition watchdog on Thursday ordered a probe into Google's restrictive policies for real-money games on its platform, following a complaint by online gaming platform WinZO that called it discriminatory.

The move compounds Google's regulatory headaches in India, where it has already been hit with at least two penalties for abusing its dominant position in the Android operating system market.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment made after working hours in India and with the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

WinZO, which offers real-money games, first approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2022, after a change in the US company's gaming app policy continued to exclude WinZO from Google's Play Store, even as it accepted some of its competitors.

The updated Google policy allowed real-money games for fantasy sports and rummy, but WinZO was rejected as it also offered games in other categories that Google does not accept, such as the Indian game of carrom, puzzles and car racing.

"By granting preferential treatment to select app categories, Google effectively creates a two-tier market where some developers are accorded superior access and visibility while others are discriminated against and thus, left with a competitive disadvantage," a copy of the CCI order stated.

A CCI official is expected to complete its investigation into the matter within 60 days.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

