Online Gaming Bill 2025: Real Money Gaming Platforms Reportedly Wind Down Some Online Games

Here's how real money gaming (RMG) platforms have responded to the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was recently passed by both houses of Parliament.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 13:24 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jonas Leupe

The Online Gaming Bill, 2025 has already passed both houses of Parliament

Highlights
  • India’s Online Gaming Bill, 2025, still needs the President’s assent
  • Dream11, MPL, and others have expressed their concerns
  • The law also seeks to ban betting on e-sports
The Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was recently passed by both houses of Parliament, and it appears that real money gaming (RMG) platforms like Dream11, MPL, and Zupee have reportedly begun to wind down parts of their operations related to RMG in the country. However, users might still be able to access games that do not require money deposits. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, will promote e-sports and other social games, while prohibiting online money gaming services in the country.

Platforms Reportedly Restricting Access to Games Requiring Money Deposits

Citing anonymous sources, Entrackr reports that Dream Sports told employees that the company is winding down its RMG operations during an internal town hall meeting. Dream11's RMG operations are reportedly being shut down because of the new Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which recently passed the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The company has yet to make a formal announcement about its plans for its RMG operations.

The source told the publication that the firm now plans to shift its focus to expanding its gaming operations that do not require a user to deposit or use money. Moreover, Dream Sports could come up with novel online gaming formats for other markets outside India, as per the report.

Other online gaming firms could also be looking to wind down their RMG operations in India. TechCrunch reports that Zupee, which offers online Ludo games, has shut down its website. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to access the Zupee website, while its apps have also been delisted from the Google Play store and Apple's App Store in India.

zupee website inline Zupee

Zupee's website is currently inaccessible in India
Photo Credit: Zupee (Screenshot)

 

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Zupee said that it would continue to offer games like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania for free, while paid games are now discontinued. "We remain committed to delivering fun, engaging, and responsible gaming & entertainment experiences to our 150+ million users across India for free,” a company spokesperson said on Friday.

TechCrunch also discovered that Mobile Premier League (MPL), another RMG app, will stop accepting deposits, and says users can withdraw funds from their wallet from August 22.

These developments come shortly the Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was passed by the Rajya Sabha of the Indian Parliament on Thursday, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha. It seeks to ban all kinds of advertising of online games that involve real money, while also laying down a regulatory framework for e-sports. The legislation will come into effect once the President of India grants assent, and the government notifies the Bill in The Gazette of India. You can learn more about the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, on Gadgets 360. 

Further reading: Online Gaming, Gaming, eSports, Money Games, India, MPL, Dream11, Zupee, Gameskraft, Probo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
