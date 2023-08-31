Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing Elon Musk's X of Age Bias in 2022 Layoffs

US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing Elon Musk's X of Age Bias in 2022 Layoffs

The lawsuit is one of about a dozen X is facing stemming from Musk's decision to lay off about half of Twitter's workforce beginning last November.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 August 2023 14:39 IST
US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing Elon Musk's X of Age Bias in 2022 Layoffs

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk acquired X, formerly Twitter for $44 billion last year

Highlights
  • The judge dismissed a claim that X intentionally targeted older workers
  • US federal law bans workplace age bias
  • At least two lawsuits claim X owes ex-employees at least $500 million

A California federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing X, the social media service formerly called Twitter, of disproportionately laying off older workers when Elon Musk acquired the company last year.

US District Judge Susan Illston on Tuesday said the plaintiff in the proposed class action, John Zeman, had provided enough evidence that the mass layoffs had a greater impact on older employees to continue pursuing the case.

Zeman, for example, claims that X laid off 60 percent of workers who were 50 or older and nearly three-quarters of those who were over 60, compared with 54 percent of employees younger than 50.

Illston ruled that the federal law banning workplace age bias allows plaintiffs to bring so-called "disparate impact" claims in a class action, an issue that has divided courts.

The judge dismissed a claim that X intentionally targeted older workers for layoffs, but gave Zeman a month to file an amended lawsuit fleshing out that claim.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, Zeman's lawyer, said "this decision validates the arguments we are making that the discrimination claims can go forward."

X did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is one of about a dozen X is facing stemming from Musk's decision to lay off about half of Twitter's workforce beginning last November.

Those cases include various claims, including that X laid off employees and contractors without the required advance notice and that Musk forced out workers with disabilities by refusing to allow remote work and calling on employees to be more "hardcore."

At least two lawsuits claim the company owes ex-employees at least $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,100 crore) in severance pay. Twitter has denied wrongdoing in those cases.

Liss-Riordan also represents about 2,000 former Twitter employees who have filed similar legal claims against the company in arbitration.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: X, Elon Musk, Twitter, Twitter Layoffs, Lawsuit
The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Officially in Early Development, Bethesda Confirms

Related Stories

US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing Elon Musk's X of Age Bias in 2022 Layoffs
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  2. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Will Launch on This Date
  3. Google Brings Generative AI to Search in India in English and Hindi
  4. Jawan to The Equalizer 3: The 10 Biggest Movies in September
  5. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Impressions: Style With Substance?
  6. NPCI Launches India’s Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project ‘Falcon’
  7. Sony Is Raising Annual PS Plus Subscription Prices Across All Tiers
  8. YouTube Removed 1.9 Million Videos in India Between January and March 2023
  9. Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event Takes Place on September 12: What to Expect
  10. Apple Watch Series 9 Production Could Utilise 3D Printers: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. SEC Wrong to Deny Grayscale Spot Bitcoin ETF Proposal: US Court
  2. US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing Elon Musk's X of Age Bias in 2022 Layoffs
  3. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Officially in Early Development, Bethesda Confirms
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Reportedly Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Will Reportedly Debut in Q4 2023: All Details
  7. Dell, HP, Lenovo Among 32 Firms That Applied to Make Laptops in India, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  8. Google Introduces Generative AI to Search in India and Japan; Will Show Text, Image Results to Prompts
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin’s Profit Run Remains Short-Lived, Losses Strike Most Cryptocurrencies
  10. PS Plus 12-Month Subscriptions Getting a Price Hike, Monthly Free Games for September Announced: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.