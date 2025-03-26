Technology News
Google X Introduces Taara Chip to Enable High-Speed Internet via Light Beams

Google X’s Taara chip beams high-speed internet using light, offering a scalable, cable-free alternative to fiber.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 March 2025 22:08 IST
Photo Credit: GoogleX

The Taara chip is roughly the size of a fingernail, according to X.

Highlights
  • Google X’s Taara chip enables high-speed internet via light beams
  • The chip delivers 10 Gbps speeds without traditional fiber cables
  • Deployment is faster, cheaper, and scalable for remote locations
Google X has introduced the Taara chip, a fingernail-sized silicon photonics device designed to transmit high-speed internet using light beams. This new development aims to provide fast, cable-free connectivity in areas where traditional fiber-optic infrastructure is impractical. Field tests have shown that the chip can achieve data transmission speeds of 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) over a one-kilometre distance outdoors. The technology is expected to be part of a broader network that could deliver fiber-like speeds without the need for underground cables, making deployment more efficient.

Light-Based Internet Transmission

According to reports, the Taara chip operates by emitting and directing light beams carrying encoded data between two points. This approach eliminates reliance on radio frequencies, avoiding interference with existing wireless networks such as 5G. Mahesh Krishnaswamy, General Manager of Taara, stated in an official press release that the objective is to lower costs and simplify high-speed connectivity by minimising infrastructure requirements. A global mesh network of Taara-enabled devices is envisioned, allowing seamless data exchange across various locations.

Scalability and Deployment Advantages

Unlike traditional fiber-optic cables, which require extensive underground installation, the Taara system can be deployed in hours. The underlying principle mirrors that of fiber optics, where data is transmitted as pulses of light. However, by eliminating physical cables, the Taara chip offers a more flexible and scalable alternative. Reports indicate that this could benefit underserved regions, data centres, and even autonomous vehicle communication systems.

Upcoming Availability and Future Prospects

A smaller version of the existing Taara Lightbridge system, the Taara chip represents an evolution of Google X's previous work. While Lightbridge could transmit up to 20 Gbps over distances of 20 kilometres, the new chip aims to refine and expand the technology. According to sources, the Taara chip is expected to be incorporated into a commercial product by 2026, with Google X inviting researchers to explore potential applications in the meantime.

