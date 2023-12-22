WhosNext2023
Technology News
Elon Musk to Upgrade X With Payment Features Soon; No Word on User-Requested Crypto Integration

The anticipated payment features on X could arrive in the middle of 2024.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 12:33 IST
Elon Musk to Upgrade X With Payment Features Soon; No Word on User-Requested Crypto Integration

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk wishes to transform X into an ‘everything app’

Highlights
  • Elon Musk acquired X (previously Twitter) in October 2022
  • Musk is loading X with multiple features including long format posts
  • X’s payment feature may first work only for fiat currencies
Elon Musk recently disclosed his plans to add payments feature to the X app (formerly Twitter) by mid-2024. The multi-billionaire tech mogul has been working towards his goal of transforming X into an ‘everything app' — prior to Musk's takeover of the platform, Twitter was characterised as a microblogging platform. Interestingly, Musk chose to leave out the mention of cryptocurrencies while speaking about his digital payments feature plan for X. Crypto payments remain a much-requested feature on X, especially among the platform's avid cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Musk told ARK Invest's Cathie Wood in an interview on Thursday that several licence approvals are awaited before X could also function as a money transmitter. This means that users might have to wait until mid-2024 before the payments feature is finally rolled out on the platform, according to Musk. While Musk admitted that X was a bit late in sending all these required applications, he did not reveal any plans to integrate crypto with X's upcoming payment feature. On the contrary, Musk recently revealed that he spends “hardly any” time mulling over digital assets while responding to a question generated by his own GenAI initiative called Grok.

This apparent cold shoulder that the tech mogul is giving the crypto sector has sparked discussions among users on the social media platform.

As of August this year, X had acquired a currency transmitter licence in Rhode Island, Michigan, Missouri, and New Hampshire.

It is notable that while Musk remains tight-lipped around cryptocurrencies, his EV company Tesla still holds BTC worth $148 million (roughly Rs. 1,232 crore). The company also permits the purchase of select Tesla merchandise via Dogecoin. In 2022, it was reported that Musk's tunnel construction company called The Boring Company was letting customers pay in DOGE for rides on the Las Vegas transit system.

It was reported in April that Musk had pitched his favourite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, as a payment option for users seeking to avail Twitter Blue services. That, however, did not happen as the months unfolded. For now, it remains unclear whether X plans to support crypto transactions as part of the upcoming payments feature.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: X, Twitter, Payments, Elon Musk, Dogecoin, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Elon Musk to Upgrade X With Payment Features Soon; No Word on User-Requested Crypto Integration
