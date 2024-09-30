Technology News
Vivo X200 Pro Said to Have Crossed 30,00,000 Points in AnTuTu Benchmark Results

The phone is tipped to surpasses the Oppo Find X8 Pro, which is said to have received a slightly lower score

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 September 2024 17:31 IST
Vivo X200 Pro Said to Have Crossed 30,00,000 Points in AnTuTu Benchmark Results

Vivo could launch its X100 Ultra's (pictured) successor later this year

Highlights
  • The Vivo X200 Pro is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  • The top-end model could also have a 200-megapixel telephoto camera
  • An ‘Ultra’ model is also expected to arrive at a later date
Vivo is all set to launch its new line-up of X series phones for the current year. This year's launch event is said to be held on October 14 in China. The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro (hopefully followed by an ‘Ultra' model at a later date) are the usual upgrades everyone expects to be unveiled at launch. However, this year could also see the launch of a brand-new ‘Mini' model as well. After plenty of leaks and rumours about the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, we finally get some benchmark results giving us an idea about the underlying performance of Vivo's flagship camera smartphone.

The details come from Chinese microblogging platform Weibo via InnoGyaan. The results of the AnTuTu (v10) benchmark scores have been revealed not as a leak from a tipster but Vivo's Product Manager, Han Boxiao. It shows what is (for now) a record-breaking AnTuTu score of 30,07,853 points, managed by the MediaTek-powered ‘Satellite Edition' of the Vivo X200 Pro.

The Vivo X200 Pro as per previous report is said to have a brand-new design with a 1.5K 8T LTPO micro quad-curved display with thin bezels and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. In terms of cameras, the phone will reportedly will have a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 200-megapixel telephoto unit.

Vivo X200 Pro's AnTuTu scores are higher than the Oppo Find X8 Pro, which was earlier revealed to deliver a score of 28,80,558 points in the same benchmark with the same chipset. The Oppo Find X8 Pro, just like Vivo's flagships, is yet to be announced in China. The Pro model is also said to have a large 6,000mAh battery.

As Vivo prepares for the reveal of its X200 Pro model, there are also rumours floating around about an ‘Ultra' model, which is said to be powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Oppo's Find X8 Pro, which is also expected to get an India launch this year, is said offer a large display with slim bezels. The Find X8 Pro could also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. A recent leak also suggested that the phone will have a very Apple iPhone-like Action Button. The Oppo Find X8 Pro could also show up with magnetic wireless charging along with a host of accessories announced. The Find X8 series is expected to launch around October 21.

Vivo X100 Ultra

Vivo X100 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X100 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bright LTPO display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Very fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
Read detailed Vivo X100 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo, Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Mini, Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200 Pro Benchmarks, Vivo X200 Pro AnTuTu
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
