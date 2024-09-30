Vivo is all set to launch its new line-up of X series phones for the current year. This year's launch event is said to be held on October 14 in China. The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro (hopefully followed by an ‘Ultra' model at a later date) are the usual upgrades everyone expects to be unveiled at launch. However, this year could also see the launch of a brand-new ‘Mini' model as well. After plenty of leaks and rumours about the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, we finally get some benchmark results giving us an idea about the underlying performance of Vivo's flagship camera smartphone.

The details come from Chinese microblogging platform Weibo via InnoGyaan. The results of the AnTuTu (v10) benchmark scores have been revealed not as a leak from a tipster but Vivo's Product Manager, Han Boxiao. It shows what is (for now) a record-breaking AnTuTu score of 30,07,853 points, managed by the MediaTek-powered ‘Satellite Edition' of the Vivo X200 Pro.

The Vivo X200 Pro as per previous report is said to have a brand-new design with a 1.5K 8T LTPO micro quad-curved display with thin bezels and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. In terms of cameras, the phone will reportedly will have a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 200-megapixel telephoto unit.

Vivo X200 Pro's AnTuTu scores are higher than the Oppo Find X8 Pro, which was earlier revealed to deliver a score of 28,80,558 points in the same benchmark with the same chipset. The Oppo Find X8 Pro, just like Vivo's flagships, is yet to be announced in China. The Pro model is also said to have a large 6,000mAh battery.

As Vivo prepares for the reveal of its X200 Pro model, there are also rumours floating around about an ‘Ultra' model, which is said to be powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Oppo's Find X8 Pro, which is also expected to get an India launch this year, is said offer a large display with slim bezels. The Find X8 Pro could also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. A recent leak also suggested that the phone will have a very Apple iPhone-like Action Button. The Oppo Find X8 Pro could also show up with magnetic wireless charging along with a host of accessories announced. The Find X8 series is expected to launch around October 21.