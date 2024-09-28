Technology News
English Edition

Apple Must Face Narrowed Privacy Lawsuit Over Its Apps

Apple collects data through the optional 'Share Device Analytics' setting on its devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 September 2024 10:34 IST
Apple Must Face Narrowed Privacy Lawsuit Over Its Apps

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is accused of violating user agreements and several privacy and consumer protection laws

Highlights
  • Apple will face a lawsuit in the US related to its privacy practices
  • Claims related to the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" setting dismissed
  • The lawsuit against Apple seeks unspecified damages from the company
Advertisement

A federal judge narrowed a lawsuit accusing Apple of violating the privacy of iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch users by collecting their personal data through proprietary apps such as the App Store, Apple Music and Apple TV.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, dismissed nearly all claims based on the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" setting on Apple mobile devices, but let some claims proceed over the "Share [Device] Analytics" setting.

Mobile device users said Apple violated their user agreements and several privacy and consumer protection laws by assuring that disabling the settings would limit its collection, storage and use of their data - only to then ignore their choices and collect, store and use that data.

The lawsuit seeking unspecified damages is one of many accusing technology companies such as Apple, Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms' Facebook of allowing the collection of user data without consent.

In a 39-page decision late Thursday, Davila said Apple made clear to users that the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" setting applied to "other companies' apps and websites."

He said that made it "implausible" for reasonable people to believe that by turning the setting off, they were withdrawing consent for Apple to collect their data through its own apps.

But the judge said users plausibly alleged they withdrew such consent by disabling the "Share [Device] Analytics" setting, citing Apple's disclosure that users may "disable the sharing of Device Analytics altogether."

The Cupertino, California-based company has said it collects data through that setting to improve its products and services.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday. Apple and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The case is In re Apple Data Privacy Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-07069.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Privacy, iPhone
OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Details Surface Online Again

Related Stories

Apple Must Face Narrowed Privacy Lawsuit Over Its Apps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  3. Redmi Note 14 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC Launched
  4. Samsung's Next Galaxy Z Flip May Not Have a Ear Speaker: Report
  5. Arm Rebuffed by Intel After Approaching to Buy Chipmaker's Product Unit
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Privacy Regulator Fines Meta EUR 91 Million Over Password Storage
  2. Apple Must Face Narrowed Privacy Lawsuit Over Its Apps
  3. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Details Surface Online Again
  4. Samsung’s Next Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Could Have a Display With a Speaker Built Into It: Report
  5. LG Smart TVs Are Showing Screensaver Ads to ‘Utilise Idle Screen Time’
  6. Apple’s HomePod With Touchscreen May Get a Square Display, A18 Chip and AI Features: Report
  7. Honor X9c Could Launch Soon as Company Teases New 'Toughest' Smartphone
  8. Redmi Buds 6 With 49dB ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Oppo Find X8 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tops AnTuTu Benchmark
  10. LinkedIn Silently Rolls Back Artificial Intelligence Prompts on Its Platform: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »