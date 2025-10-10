YouTube will now let previously terminated creators request a new channel and build back their communities, it announced on Thursday. The video-sharing platform offers a YouTube Partner Program, which allows users to publish their content on their channel and earn money from it. However, there are Community Guidelines that they need to adhere to, and their channel can get terminated if any violations are found. While there is currently no way to bring back a terminated channel, YouTube's new pilot programme is said to offer a new lease of life to creators.

Requesting New YouTube Channel

In a blog post, YouTube said that it will offer previously terminated creators a second chance to start fresh with a new channel. The platform will consider several factors when evaluating requests for new channels, such as whether there were severe or persistent violations of the Community Guidelines, or if the creator's on- or off-platform activity harmed or may continue to harm the YouTube community.

In such cases, creators won't be eligible to apply for a new channel. On top of that, the pilot programme will not be available to those whose channel was terminated for copyright infringement or for violation of Creator Responsibility policies.

As per YouTube, eligible creators will begin seeing an option to request a new channel when they log into YouTube Studio on desktop with their previously terminated channel. They will be able to create a new channel if their request is accepted. However, creators who deleted their YouTube channel or Google account will not be able to see the ‘request a new channel' option at this time.

YouTube said that creators are not eligible to apply for a new channel until one year after their channel was terminated. However, they can still appeal the channel termination during that period.

Since it will be a fresh channel, creators will have to build back their communities. One of the ways they can do it is by re-uploading any of their previous videos, which are within the Community Guidelines. They can also reapply for the YouTube Partner Program if the channel meets the programme criteria.