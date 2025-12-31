Technology News
Watusi Zombie Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Indie Malayalam Film Online

Watusi Zombie is a recently landed indie Malayalam film that has finally hit the digital screens. The film explores Gen-Z, loneliness, and complex relationships. Streaming now, only on YouTube.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2025 13:00 IST
Watusi Zombie Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Indie Malayalam Film Online

Photo Credit: IMDb

Dive into a fast-paced tale of a young genius navigating Gen-Z life, ambitions, and tangled relationships

Highlights
  • Watusi Zombie is an Indie Malayalam Film
  • It explores themes of Gen-Z, complex relationships, and loneliness
  • Streaming on YouTube
Watusi Zombie is an Indie Malayalam film that has finally reached the viewers on the digital screens. The film follows a young protagonist and the complex struggles of Gen-Z as he navigates his life through rumours, big dreams, and human connections. The film explores themes of loneliness, freedom, and city vs. village life. Also, the sequences of the film are thought-provoking and dramatic. This film features stellar cast performances and keeps the viewers glued to their seats until the last scene.

When and Where to Watch Watusi Zombie

This film is now available to stream only on YouTube. The film was released on December 30th, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Watusi Zombie

Set in the backdrop of pre-pandemic Kochi, this film revolves around a young genius named Gabriel, who finds himself entangled in the gossip and ugly rumors. As he navigates his life through this Gen-Z dynamics, he will be confronted by loneliness, moods, drama, and small people who possess bigger city dreams. The film delves deeper into the themes of humor and awkward silences. Later, it takes on an emotional note, where the viewers are left with whole whole-hearted climax. The sequences are certainly promising, and the drama is spot-on.

Cast and Crew of Watusi Zombie

Written and directed by Cyrill Abhraham Dennis, this film stars Abdul Ahad in the lead role. Other star cast include Diya Sara Santhosh, Sidharth Rengan, Saurav Suresh, and more. The cinematography of the film has been done by Rohan Muraleedharan, while Oru Dude is the editor.

Reception of Watusi Zombie

The film was released on December 14th, 2024, at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

Gadgets 360 Staff
