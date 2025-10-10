Huawei MatePad 12 X (2025) was launched in Germany on Thursday. It arrives as the successor to the Huawei MatePad 12 X (2024) with several upgrades in tow. The tablet sports a 12-inch 2.8K PaperMatte display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Huawei MatePad 12 X (2025) is claimed to have PCBA-level 3D dispensing for heat dissipation. In terms of connectivity, it ships with WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.2, and packs a 10,100mAh battery.

Huawei MatePad 12 X (2025) Price, Availability

The price of Huawei MatePad 12 X (2025) is set at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 66,000) and is available in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The tablet has been introduced in two colour options — Green and White.

Huawei MatePad 12 X (2025) Specifications

The Huawei MatePad 12 X (2025) sports a 12-inch 2.8K (1,840x2,800 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness level and triple TÜV Rheinland certification. The company claims it is a PaperMatte display, which diffuses the impact of lighting and sunlight and reduces reflections.

The tablet runs on HarmonyOS 4.3 and is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin T92B processor and runs on HarmonyOS 4.3. As per the company, the MatePad 12 X (2025) has CBA-level 3D dispensing and a 3D vapor cooling chamber for efficient heat dissipation.

In the camera department, the Huawei tablet is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. There's an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras on the Huawei MatePad 12 X (2025) support video recording in up to 1080p resolution.

The tablet is equipped with six stereo speakers and supports the one-touch split-screen feature. It is compatible with the Huawei M-Pencil Pro. Connectivity options on the Huawei MatePad 12 X (2025) include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, OTG, and USB Type-C. The tablet packs a 10,100mAh battery that supports fast charging at 66W.