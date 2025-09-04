Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced two milestones in its journey in India. The telecom service provider surpassed 500 million consumers, a number which the company says is higher than the combined population of France, the UK, and the US. It also marked its ninth anniversary, which is on September 5. To commemorate these milestones, Jio has announced a new prepaid recharge plan that carries additional vouchers worth Rs. 3,000. There is also an anniversary weekend with unlimited data and offers for JioHome users.

Jio Anniversary Offers

In a press note, the telecom operator announced a Rs. 349 celebration plan for prepaid users in India. It will offer unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data. Additionally, consumers who purchase Jio Gold through Jio Finance will also receive two percent extra digital gold.

As per Jio, there are celebration vouchers worth Rs. 3,000 bundled with the Rs. 349 celebration plan.

Upon recharging, consumers will receive complimentary one-month subscriptions to JioHotstar and JioSaavn Pro. The prepaid recharge pack also includes three months of Zomato Gold, six months of Netmeds First, 100 percent cashback on Reliance Digital, fashion deals on Ajio, travel benefits on EaseMyTrip and a two-month free trial of JioHome — all offered at no extra charge.

The same benefits will be extended to prepaid users who are on 2GB per day or higher-priced long-term plans. Additionally, all postpaid users will receive them as well.

Apart from this, Jio has announced an anniversary weekend between September 5–7. During this period, all 5G smartphone users will get access to unlimited 5G data regardless of their existing plan. Further, 4G phone users will be able to enjoy unlimited 4G data on opting for a Rs. 39 data add-on. However, there will be a 3GB per day FUP limit on 4G data.

As per Jio, 12 on-time monthly recharges of the Rs. 349 prepaid plan will result in a free recharge for the 13th month.

The telecom operator has also announced offers for JioHome customers to commemorate its anniversary. Between September 5 and October 5, customers will receive a two-month JioHome connection at Rs. 1,200. This will include JioHome service, more than 1,000 TV channels, 30Mbps unlimited data, subscription to more than 12 OTT apps, Wi-Fi 6 router, and a 4K set-top box.

Other benefits include two months of Amazon Prime Lite, two percent extra digital gold when purchasing Jio Gold via Jio Finance, and the aforementioned celebration vouchers worth Rs. 3,000.