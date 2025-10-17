Technology News
English Edition
  CERT In Highlights Zoom Security Flaws That Could Let Hackers Access Meeting, Sensitive Information

CERT-In Highlights Zoom Security Flaws That Could Let Hackers Access Meeting, Sensitive Information

CERT-In has advised Zoom users on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and iPadOS to download the latest update with security fixes.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2025 15:35 IST
CERT-In Highlights Zoom Security Flaws That Could Let Hackers Access Meeting, Sensitive Information

Photo Credit: Zoom

Zoom released to updates on October 14 to fix the issue

Highlights
  • Zoom has addressed the vulnerabilities and released a patch
  • CERT-In said that the flaws exist due to improper input sanitisation
  • Zoom's older version failed to properly validate user IDs
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has published a vulnerability note alerting Zoom users that multiple security flaws have been detected on certain versions of the video conferencing platform. The vulnerability exists across operating systems like Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. By exploiting the flaw, hackers can gain unauthorised access to Zoom Rooms, remotely execute malicious commands, exit meetings, reveal information not meant to be shared, and access configuration data. The issue has since been resolved in a recently rolled out update, and users are urged to update to the latest version.

Multiple Security Flaws Spotted in Certain Versions of Zoom

In its latest vulnerability note CIVN-2025-0261, CERT-In warns Zoom users about multiple vulnerabilities with a "medium" severity rating. The security flaws were found in the Zoom for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS versions 6.5.1. The vulnerabilities can be exploited by threat actors, allowing them to gain unauthorised access to meetings and configuration data. Moreover, the same can be misused by bad actors to disclose sensitive information and execute arbitrary commands, like running scripts.

CERT-In highlighted that the vulnerability affects both individuals and organisations using the video conferencing software, compromising the security of the ongoing and future meetings.

However, the company has already patched the vulnerabilities in an update rolled out on October 14. CERT-In advises people using the above-mentioned versions of the app to update to the latest available version of Zoom on their device. This will help them protect themselves against cyberattacks, which compromise their personal data and sensitive organisational information like trade secrets.

Zoom said that the authentication bypass issue allowed unauthenticated users to disclose information via network access. On the other hand, the command injection flaw in Zoom Clients for Windows allowed authenticated users to disclose information after gaining network access.

The security vulnerabilities seem to exist due to improper input sanitisation and inadequate session validation, CERT-In said. This means that these particular Zoom versions do not validate the user ID of the person joining Zoom Rooms. Moreover, the video conferencing platform has been unable to adequately filter and transform the input data provided by users before it is fed into the system.

Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
CERT-In Highlights Zoom Security Flaws That Could Let Hackers Access Meeting, Sensitive Information
