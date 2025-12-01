The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online?

Rashmika Mandanna comes back to tell one of her strongest stories yet in The Girlfriend, a film set in the romantic space that explores the complexities involved with a young woman being caught in a toxic relationship. The film adds up vulnerability, obsession, and empowerment as it shows how that love can go terrifyingly off course before becoming a road to recovery. Through its emotional complexity, universal struggle, and a compelling central performance, The Girlfriend delivers a film that lingers long after the final frame.

When and Where to Watch

The Girlfriend is on Netflix from December 5, 2025, available to watch anytime in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on the service.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer captures Bhooma Devi's transformation from love to manipulation as her relationship becomes stifling. Her haunted past and her moments of confronting pain and fear, only to realise that she can be strong as well, have given her hope in a way that she had never expected.

Cast and Crew

The Girlfriend is directed and written by Rahul Ravindran, with several performances by Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini in pivotal roles, which adds Marvel-like emotion to the story, while on the other hand, it sticks with us through its intense drama.

Reception

The Girlfriend has been warmly received by audiences and critics much more. The IMDb rating is 8.2/10.