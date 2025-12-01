Technology News
English Edition

The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online?

The Girlfriend is a romantic drama starring Rashmika Mandanna, streaming on Netflix from December 5. With emotional depth and strong performances, the story follows Bhooma Devi as she fights to escape a toxic relationship.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 December 2025 20:44 IST
The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Girlfriend streams on Netflix from Dec 5!

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Girlfriend stars Rashmika Mandanna in a powerful emotional role.
  • Streaming on Netflix from December 5, 2025, in 5 languages.
  • Directed and written by Rahul Ravindran.
Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna comes back to tell one of her strongest stories yet in The Girlfriend, a film set in the romantic space that explores the complexities involved with a young woman being caught in a toxic relationship. The film adds up vulnerability, obsession, and empowerment as it shows how that love can go terrifyingly off course before becoming a road to recovery. Through its emotional complexity, universal struggle, and a compelling central performance, The Girlfriend delivers a film that lingers long after the final frame.

When and Where to Watch

The Girlfriend is on Netflix from December 5, 2025, available to watch anytime in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on the service.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer captures Bhooma Devi's transformation from love to manipulation as her relationship becomes stifling. Her haunted past and her moments of confronting pain and fear, only to realise that she can be strong as well, have given her hope in a way that she had never expected.

Cast and Crew

The Girlfriend is directed and written by Rahul Ravindran, with several performances by Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini in pivotal roles, which adds Marvel-like emotion to the story, while on the other hand, it sticks with us through its intense drama.

Reception

The Girlfriend has been warmly received by audiences and critics much more. The IMDb rating is 8.2/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Girlfriend, romantic drama, Rashmika Mandanna, OTT release, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Black Friday Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, and More
Kuttram Purindhavan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Claim to Jailbreak Gemini 3 Within Minutes
  2. Redmi 15C 5G Confirmed to Launch With 6,000mAh Battery and This Chip
  3. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Could Be Available on This OTT Platform
  4. Lava Play Max Could Launch in India Soon at This Price
  5. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Series Gets Nothing OS 4.0 Update With These Features
  7. How to Pay Electricity, Water, and DTH Bills on Google Pay
  8. Oakley Meta Glasses Are Now Available for Purchase in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Warn Southern Ocean Could ‘Burp’ Stored Heat, Delaying Global Cooling for 100 Years
  2. New Gravitational-Wave Signal May Reveal Primordial Black Holes Born After the Big Bang
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Finds Unexpected Ultraviolet Radiation Around Young Protostars
  4. Cristina Kathirvelan Begins Streaming on Aha Tamil: A Heartwarming Tale of Love and Mistaken Identity
  5. Ranveer Singh-Starrer Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Reportedly Out: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Bad Guys 2 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About DreamWorks’ Funniest Heist Crew
  7. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  8. The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online?
  9. Redmi 15C 5G Key Specifications Confirmed; Will Launch in Three Colour Options
  10. Google’s Gemini 3 Reportedly Jailbroken in Minutes, Generates Ways to Create Smallpox Virus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »