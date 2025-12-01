Technology News
Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Arrive With 7,000mAh Battery

The purported Q1 2026 launch window of the Vivo X300 Ultra would be slightly earlier than expected, though not significantly unusual.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra (pictured) was launched in China in April and packs a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch 2K display
  • The handset may feature two 200-megapixel rear cameras
  • The Vivo X300 Ultra may launch slightly earlier than the X200 Ultra
Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to launch in China soon. Although the company has yet to confirm the handset, leaked details about it have surfaced online over the past few weeks. A tipster has now leaked the battery capacity of the purported Vivo X300 Ultra variant. The possible launch timeline of the phone has also been tipped. The model is expected to join the standard Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, which were introduced in the country in October.

Vivo X300 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra could be launched in China in the first quarter of 2026, that is, between January and March. The preceding Vivo X200 Ultra was introduced in the country in April this year, following an October 2024 release of the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro.

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro were unveiled in China in October, so a Q1 2026 launch of the Vivo X300 Ultra model would be slightly earlier than expected, though not significantly unusual.

The tipster added that the Vivo X300 Ultra may pack a large 7,000mAh battery. If true, it would be an upgrade over the 6,000mAh cell that powers the X200 Ultra. Notably, the Chinese variants of the base Vivo X300 and the X300 Pro pack a 6,040mAh battery and a 6,510mAh battery, respectively, with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Older leaks suggest that the Vivo X300 Ultra will use Qualcomm's latest flagship-level 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The handset may feature a 6.8-inch 2K display, a triple-rear camera unit, including two 200-megapixel sensors. One of these could be Sony's new LYTIA 901 sensor. The phone is tipped to pack upgraded ultrawide, primary and 35mm periscope telephoto cameras over the X200 Ultra.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Features, Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
