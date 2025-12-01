Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to launch in China soon. Although the company has yet to confirm the handset, leaked details about it have surfaced online over the past few weeks. A tipster has now leaked the battery capacity of the purported Vivo X300 Ultra variant. The possible launch timeline of the phone has also been tipped. The model is expected to join the standard Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, which were introduced in the country in October.

Vivo X300 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra could be launched in China in the first quarter of 2026, that is, between January and March. The preceding Vivo X200 Ultra was introduced in the country in April this year, following an October 2024 release of the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro.

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro were unveiled in China in October, so a Q1 2026 launch of the Vivo X300 Ultra model would be slightly earlier than expected, though not significantly unusual.

The tipster added that the Vivo X300 Ultra may pack a large 7,000mAh battery. If true, it would be an upgrade over the 6,000mAh cell that powers the X200 Ultra. Notably, the Chinese variants of the base Vivo X300 and the X300 Pro pack a 6,040mAh battery and a 6,510mAh battery, respectively, with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Older leaks suggest that the Vivo X300 Ultra will use Qualcomm's latest flagship-level 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The handset may feature a 6.8-inch 2K display, a triple-rear camera unit, including two 200-megapixel sensors. One of these could be Sony's new LYTIA 901 sensor. The phone is tipped to pack upgraded ultrawide, primary and 35mm periscope telephoto cameras over the X200 Ultra.

