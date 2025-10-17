Technology News
English Edition
OpenAI Is Now Letting Users Generate Sora 2 Videos on the Web, Increases Duration

All eligible users can now generate 15-second-long AI-generated videos using the Sora 2 model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 October 2025 14:54 IST
OpenAI Is Now Letting Users Generate Sora 2 Videos on the Web, Increases Duration

Photo Credit: Sora

Sora’s storyboard offers granular control over the generated AI video

Highlights
  • ChatGPT Pro users can generate up to 25-second-long AI videos
  • Sora 2 storyboard is now available on the web for Pro users
  • OpenAI recently received a request from Japan over IP infringement
OpenAI announced two big Sora 2 updates on Thursday, making it easier for users to access the artificial intelligence (AI) video generation model. The San Francisco-based AI giant released the Sora 2 AI model at the end of September; however, its access was limited to the newly launched Sora app on iOS. Since the app is available on an invite-basis, and requires owning an iPhone, a large portion of the user base was not able to access it. OpenAI is also addressing the video duration of the AI model as well.

Sora 2 Now Lets You Generate Longer Videos

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced the new Sora 2 updates. These updates arrive just a fortnight after the company released its frontier video generation model, highlighting that the company is now capable of offering additional compute to users.

The biggest change is that users are no longer just dependent on the Sora app to generate AI videos. Even those users who do not own an iPhone can now generate AI videos via the Sora website. However, the requirement for the invite code still remains. Without it, users will not be able to access Sora 2. ChatGPT Plus and Pro users can, however, access the older Sora AI model even without the invite code.

Additionally, now all eligible users can generate up to 15-second-long AI videos using Sora 2. This is an important update, given that the AI models were previously capped at the 10-second limit. Those with an active Pro subscription can generate up to 25-second-long videos using the video generation model.

Apart from this, ChatGPT Pro users will now also be able to access the Sora storyboard on the web while selecting Sora 2. The storyboard is essentially a video editing tool where users can add reference images, change video resolution and aspect ratio, and play around with the duration of the video using simple options.

Users can also access the video timeline and write separate text prompts for different frames of the video to guide the AI model.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
OpenAI Is Now Letting Users Generate Sora 2 Videos on the Web, Increases Duration
