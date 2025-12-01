Technology News
Redmi 15C 5G Key Specifications Confirmed; Will Launch in Three Colour Options

Redmi 15C 5G is scheduled to launch in India on December 3.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 18:40 IST
Redmi 15C 5G Key Specifications Confirmed; Will Launch in Three Colour Options

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 15C 5G (pictured) will be launched in India in three colourways

Highlights
  • Redmi 15C 5G is teased to pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • Redmi 15C 5G will be offered in India in three colourways via Amazon
  • The phone will ship with multiple AI-enabled tools
Redmi 15C 5G, which is set to launch in India soon, will go on sale in the country via Amazon in three colourways. The dedicated microsite for the handset, which recently went live, has been updated to reveal its key specifications, including the chipset, battery, and display. The smartphone is said to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square camera module. The price in India and storage configurations of the upcoming Redmi 15C 5G were recently leaked by a tipster, suggesting it might be offered in three storage variants.

Redmi 15C 5G Colourways, Key Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone maker has updated the dedicated microsite for the upcoming Redmi 15C 5G, confirming its various key specifications. The handset is teased to be available in the country in Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black colourways via Amazon. It will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer “multiple-day usage”. Moreover, the Xiaomi sub-brand said that the battery will function at 80 percent capacity after 1,000 charge cycles.

It is confirmed to be equipped with a 6.9-inch display with up to a 120Hz Adaptive Sync screen refresh rate and TUV Rheinland certification for “all-day eye comfort. The Redmi 15C 5G will be powered by a MediaTek 6300 chipset. Unfortunately, it will ship with last year's Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2. The handset will offer a suite of AI-powered tools as well, including Circle to Search.

Recently, the smartphone brand announced that it will launch the Redmi 15C 5G in India on December 3. Apart from Amazon, it will also be sold in the country via the Xiaomi India online store. As previously mentioned, the Redmi 15C 5G price in India had recently surfaced online. The base variant of the phone, with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, will reportedly be priced at Rs. 12,499. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options are said to cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

It is expected to be equipped with a similar camera configuration as its global variant. In Poland, the Redmi 15C 5G features a dual rear camera setup. It carries a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, paired with an unspecified secondary camera. The handset is also equipped with an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) front facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 15C 5G, Redmi 15C 5G price in India, Redmi 15C 5G specifications, Redmi 15C 5G India launch, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
