Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android Security Alert: Billions of Devices at High Risk, Warns CERT In; Android 15, 16 Affected

Android Security Alert: Billions of Devices at High Risk, Warns CERT-In; Android 15, 16 Affected

If your smartphone is running on Android version 13, 14, 15, or 16, you should install the latest security updates.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 September 2025 12:36 IST
Android Security Alert: Billions of Devices at High Risk, Warns CERT-In; Android 15, 16 Affected

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Romero

CERT-In says these flaws can be exploited by bad actors to execute denial of service (DOS) attacks

Highlights
  • CERT-In has warned of several security flaws affecting Android phones
  • The cybersecurity firm has urged users to update their Android phones
  • Android has released security patches to address the vulnerabilities
Advertisement

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued an advisory earlier this week regarding several security flaws affecting smartphones running on recent versions of Android. The cybersecurity agency flagged a large number of vulnerabilities, which have now been recorded as unique CVE identifiers. Each of these security flaws has been given a high severity rating by the agency, highlighting its potential to allow a cyberattack. Android has already released security patches for these vulnerabilities, and affected users should look to immediately update their devices to the latest OS version.

Indian Government Warns of Security Flaws in Recent Android Versions

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, CERT-In warned of multiple vulnerabilities detected across different components of the Android operating system, including the "Framework, Android Runtime, System, Widevine DRM, Project Mainline components, Kernel, Arm components, Imagination Technologies, MediaTek components, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components."

The advisory has a "High" severity rating and states that the flaws affect Android 13, Android 14, Android 15, and Android 16. Highlighting the risk, the agency stated, “Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, obtain sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, or cause a denial of service (DoS) condition on the targeted system.”

Android has issued a security patch to address all of these vulnerabilities that were flagged by CERT-In. The Google-owned operating system has urged its partners to push the update to the end user as soon as possible. The reason Android cannot push the update by itself is that several smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) apply their own Android-based skins, such as Samsung's One UI, OnePlus' OxygenOS, Xiaomi's HyperOS, and others.

Once Android patches the operating system at its level, OEMs will then apply them to their framework and push them to the end users. Notably, at the time of writing this, most Android smartphone users might have already received the update. They are advised to download and install it as soon as possible, to ensure threat actors cannot hack their devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CERT In, Android, Android vulnerabilities, Android security update, Cybersecurity
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge CAD Renders Tease iPhone-Like Camera Island, Thinner Body: Report

Related Stories

Android Security Alert: Billions of Devices at High Risk, Warns CERT-In; Android 15, 16 Affected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Will Swap Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras for This New Image Engine
  2. Moto Book 60 Pro With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India
  3. Lenovo Unveils Second-Gen Legion Go Handheld With Big Upgrades, Bigger Price
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Laptops, Tablets Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Price in India Announced
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip to Launch in India Soon
  7. Android Security Alert: Billions of Devices at High Risk, Warns CERT-In
#Latest Stories
  1. Android Security Alert: Billions of Devices at High Risk, Warns CERT-In; Android 15, 16 Affected
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge CAD Renders Tease iPhone-Like Camera Island, Thinner Body: Report
  3. Who Is Amit Kshatriya: Indian-Origin Appointed as NASA’s Associate Administrator
  4. Astronomers Discover Stellar Graveyard Filled With Black Hole and Neutron Star Collisions
  5. Scientists Visualize New Gold Quantum Needles at Nanoscale
  6. NASA and NOAA Set to Launch Solar Probes for Space Weather Forecasting
  7. Qualcomm Partners BMW to Bring New Automated Driving System to BMW iX3 SUV
  8. James Webb Spots Bizarre Planet-Forming Disk Full of Carbon Dioxide
  9. IFA 2025: Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (2025) With Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU Unveiled Alongside ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept
  10. Google Reportedly Lists New Outdoor and Indoor Nest Cam Models Alongside Nest Doorbell in Google Home App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »