Hindi-language spy-thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has already been in the talks due to its intense storyline. It's also going to be one with a long runtime and a stellar star cast, led by Ranveer Singh. The film will be released in two parts, featuring high-stakes undercover operations. Fans are more excited about its OTT release after its bang-on theatrical run in 2025.

Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is all set for its theatrical run in 2025. According to reports, Netflix has reserved the rights for its OTT release and the film could begin streaming on January 30.

Official Trailer and Plot

Dhurandhar's trailer showcases Ranveer Singh's character as an undercover agent. It seems to be a high-intelligence mission, and he is known by the name "The Wrath of God." The film is set in Pakistan's Lyari region, revolving around a covert operation aimed at disrupting a terrorist network.

The movie is aimed to be a spy practice under the government's sanction to obtain political and military information. At the same time, blending emotional stakes with high-intensity operations.

Cast and Crew

Dhurandhar is written and directed by Aditya Dhar along with Jyothi Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar as producers. The cast involves Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, and others.

Reception

Dhurandhar is a new spy drama featuring Ranveer Singh along with a stellar cast, directed by Aditya Dhar, ready for its theatrical release in December 2025. As of now, there is no IMDb rating available.