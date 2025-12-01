Technology News
English Edition

Ranveer Singh-Starrer Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Reportedly Out: Everything You Need to Know

The Spy Thriller Dhurandhar is all set to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 December 2025 22:42 IST
Ranveer Singh-Starrer Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Reportedly Out: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Jio Studios

Dhurandhar has a stellar star cast, with Ranveer Singh expected to be in the lead role

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dhurandhar gets its OTT rights acquired by Netflix on January 30, 2026.
  • It's a spy drama covering an Indian agent in Pakistan.
  • The movie will be released in theatres on December 5.
Advertisement

Hindi-language spy-thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has already been in the talks due to its intense storyline. It's also going to be one with a long runtime and a stellar star cast, led by Ranveer Singh. The film will be released in two parts, featuring high-stakes undercover operations. Fans are more excited about its OTT release after its bang-on theatrical run in 2025.

Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is all set for its theatrical run in 2025. According to reports, Netflix has reserved the rights for its OTT release and the film could begin streaming on January 30.

Official Trailer and Plot

Dhurandhar's trailer showcases Ranveer Singh's character as an undercover agent. It seems to be a high-intelligence mission, and he is known by the name "The Wrath of God." The film is set in Pakistan's Lyari region, revolving around a covert operation aimed at disrupting a terrorist network.

The movie is aimed to be a spy practice under the government's sanction to obtain political and military information. At the same time, blending emotional stakes with high-intensity operations.

Cast and Crew

Dhurandhar is written and directed by Aditya Dhar along with Jyothi Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar as producers. The cast involves Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, and others.

Reception

Dhurandhar is a new spy drama featuring Ranveer Singh along with a stellar cast, directed by Aditya Dhar, ready for its theatrical release in December 2025. As of now, there is no IMDb rating available.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT release, Netflix, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Ace 6T Camera Details Revealed: Expected Specifications, Features
Bitcoin Price Slips to $85,000 Zone After Liquidation Shock; Crypto Market Eyes US Fed Shift

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh-Starrer Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Reportedly Out: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P4x 5G Price in India Leaked; Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. Researchers Claim to Jailbreak Gemini 3 Within Minutes
  3. Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline, Battery Capcity Leaked
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Gets Nothing OS 4.0 Update With These Features
  5. Lava Play Max Could Launch in India Soon at This Price
  6. OnePlus Ace 6T Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Debut
  7. Oakley Meta Glasses Are Now Available for Purchase in India
  8. Vivo V70 FE Tipped to Launch in India Soon With These Specifications
  9. Redmi 15C 5G Confirmed to Launch With 6,000mAh Battery and This Chip
  10. iQOO 15 Sale in India Begins Today: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Cristina Kathirvelan Begins Streaming on Aha Tamil: A Heartwarming Tale of Love and Mistaken Identity
  2. Ranveer Singh-Starrer Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Reportedly Out: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Bad Guys 2 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About DreamWorks’ Funniest Heist Crew
  4. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  5. The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online?
  6. Redmi 15C 5G Key Specifications Confirmed; Will Launch in Three Colour Options
  7. Google’s Gemini 3 Reportedly Jailbroken in Minutes, Generates Ways to Create Smallpox Virus
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Wallpaper Leak Hints at Possible Colour Options
  9. Kuttram Purindhavan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Govt Urges Smartphone Makers to Preload Sanchar Saathi App on New Devices: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »