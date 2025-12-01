Technology News
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Feature Upgraded Leica-Tuned Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is said to be the fourth handset in the company’s latest flagship smartphone lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 11:03 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Feature Upgraded Leica-Tuned Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 17 Ultra might succeed this year's Xiaomi 15 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra might feature a 200-megapixel telephoto camera
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Xiaomi 17 Ultra specifications have surfaced online in recent weeks, hinting at the upgrades it might offer over its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and the company's other models in its latest Xiaomi 17 lineup. Said to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset (like the rest of the Xiaomi 17 series) the camera specifications of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra model have also previously appeared online. Now, a tipster has leaked details about the handset's launch in China, and it appears that the handset could make its debut in the country earlier than previously anticipated.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch in December Instead of Early 2026

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) leaked the launch details and a few camera features of the purported Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The handset is said to launch in China later this month. The leaker also spotted the phone on a regulator's website in China with the model number M2551B1. Xiaomi Band 10 Pro has also reportedly been certified in the country, hinting at an imminent debut.

Additionally, the tipster also claims that the rear camera module of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature a “ brand-new Leica coating”. This is said to help in “eliminating chromatic aberration”, where the camera sensors might fail to bring all colours in the environment to a single focal point, while capturing subjects in the image to appear with coloured borders. On top of this, the said Leica coating is claimed to help in minimising camera reflections, while delivering “high definition and fidelity”.

Recently, a report indicated that the Chinese smartphone maker might launch a dedicated photography kit for the purported Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The images of the kit suggested that the handset might only launch with a triple rear camera unit, unlike its predecessor, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which carries a quad camera setup at the back.

The rumoured Ultra is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera with an OVX10500U sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera featuring a S5KHPE sensor, and lastly, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with either an OV50M or S5KJN5 sensor. On the front, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra might be equipped with a 50-megapixel OV50M selfie camera, too.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica-camera-inspired design can turn heads
  • Excellent and bright display with Dolby Vision support
  • Superb camera setup and class-leading periscope output
  • Top-notch performance
  • The Photography Kit is an add-on for enthusiasts (sold separetly)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • AI features can be improved
  • Selfie camera is not flagship-grade
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi 15 Ultra review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5410mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Lava Play Max India Launch Teased; Tipster Leaks Price Range, Key Features

