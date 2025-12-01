Technology News
English Edition

Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Dracula: A Love Tale redefines the legendary vampire with a dramatic, emotional twist.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 December 2025 20:46 IST
Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Dracula: A Love Tale is a supernatural drama of immortal love; explore plot, cast and Prime release

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A dramatic reimagining of Dracula as an immortal soul capable
  • Now available on Amazon Prime Video on rent
  • Stars Adrian Blackwood and Elena Vale in the lead
Advertisement

Dracula: A Love Tale is a drama that imagines the epic vampire who is not just a creature who becomes active at night, but remains as an immortal soul which is capable of heartbreaking love and emotional depth. The story talks back about centuries where the film takes supernatural mystery, along with emotional storytelling, it tells about the poetic and fresh Dracula's forever longing. The movie comes with great visuals and scenes, shot in the locations that give an eerie backdrop.

When and Where to Watch

Dracula: A Love Tale was released in theatres on July 30, 2025. Now it is out on Amazon Prime Video for rent.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer sets the tone instantly with moonlight castes, a silence similar to that of a horror movie and a glimpse of the star-crossed lovers hidden in a cruel game of fate. The story focuses on Count Dracula, who becomes wracked with immortality after losing the one true love of his life centuries earlier and is then forced into the shadows. This all changes, however, when he crosses paths with Ana, a contemporary woman who is the spitting image of his old flame. Fate brings them together, and along with it, Dracula fights his own demons, the thirst for blood, and the fear that he'd condemn her to the same fate.

Cast and Crew

Adrian Blackwood has found the perfect hue of elegance, torment, and tragic romance for the role of Count Dracula. Elena Vale is Ana, and she imbues her character with warmth, a sense of innocence, and emotional power. Co-starring are Marcus Hale, Sophia Trent, and Liam Arden. It has been directed by Rafael Morgan

Reception

The movie has been loved by people and garnered attention in abundance, with an IMDb rating of 6.2 out of 10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, Amazon Prime Video, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Will Reportedly Add Feature to Block Apps With 'Excessive Ads'

Related Stories

Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Claim to Jailbreak Gemini 3 Within Minutes
  2. Redmi 15C 5G Confirmed to Launch With 6,000mAh Battery and This Chip
  3. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Could Be Available on This OTT Platform
  4. Lava Play Max Could Launch in India Soon at This Price
  5. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Series Gets Nothing OS 4.0 Update With These Features
  7. How to Pay Electricity, Water, and DTH Bills on Google Pay
  8. Oakley Meta Glasses Are Now Available for Purchase in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Warn Southern Ocean Could ‘Burp’ Stored Heat, Delaying Global Cooling for 100 Years
  2. New Gravitational-Wave Signal May Reveal Primordial Black Holes Born After the Big Bang
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Finds Unexpected Ultraviolet Radiation Around Young Protostars
  4. Cristina Kathirvelan Begins Streaming on Aha Tamil: A Heartwarming Tale of Love and Mistaken Identity
  5. Ranveer Singh-Starrer Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Reportedly Out: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Bad Guys 2 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About DreamWorks’ Funniest Heist Crew
  7. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  8. The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online?
  9. Redmi 15C 5G Key Specifications Confirmed; Will Launch in Three Colour Options
  10. Google’s Gemini 3 Reportedly Jailbroken in Minutes, Generates Ways to Create Smallpox Virus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »