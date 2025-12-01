The Oakley Meta Glasses were launched in the global markets in June and are now available for purchase in India. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses have been developed in collaboration with the sports performance equipment manufacturer Oakley. They are offered in the HSTN style of Oakley glasses and combine Meta's AI technology stack, including support for the Meta AI assistant that enables hands-free operation. The Oakley Meta Glasses allow users to shoot photos and record video clips in up to 3K resolution.

Oakley Meta Glasses Price in India

Pricing for the Oakley Meta HSTN Glasses starts at Rs. 41,800 in India for the Clear and Prizm variants. Customers can choose from a variety of lens styles, including Prizm, Prizm Polarised, Clear, and Transition lenses. The Prizm Polarised variant is priced at Rs. 44,200, while the Oakley Meta HSTN with Prizm Transition lenses costs Rs. Rs. 47,600.

The smart glasses are available for purchase via Sunglass Hut and leading optical and eyewear retailers in the country beginning today (December 1).

Oakley Meta Glasses Features, Specifications

The Oakley Meta Glasses are equipped with a 12-megapixel camera with upgraded capabilities over the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (first generation). As per Meta, the smart glasses support point-of-view (PoV) video recording in up to 3K video resolution at 30 frames per second, with a 100-degree field-of-view (FoV).

It supports Standard, Slow motion, and Hyperlapse video recording modes. Users also take photos in 3024 x 4032 pixels resolution. They can also do first-person livestreaming on Meta apps like Instagram. There is a penta-microphone array for recording audio.

Similar to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, the Oakley Meta Glasses allow users to take calls and send messages. Calls and music are played through the built-in open-ear speakers. The smart glasses come with 32GB of onboard storage, which is claimed to be enough for more than 1,000 photos and over 100 videos with a 30-second duration. The camera and an LED light, which also doubles up as a recording indicator, are placed on either side of the frame.

The Oakley Meta Glasses feature a built-in voice Meta AI assistant, which can be invoked with a simple ‘Hey Meta' prompt to enable hands-free functions. Users can ask for real-time information about the weather, leisure activity planning, culinary advice, and music playback through integration with Apple Music, Spotify, and other apps.

As per Meta, the smart glasses have a rechargeable battery that provides up to eight hours of usage on a single charge. The Oakley Meta comes with a rechargeable case, which provides a total of 48 hours of usage.