Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Security Flaws: CERT-In Asks Users to Update to Latest Versions With Security Fixes

Users can update their current Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers to the latest version.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 12:09 IST
Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Security Flaws: CERT-In Asks Users to Update to Latest Versions With Security Fixes

Photo Credit: Pexels/Shimazaki

Hackers can gain remote access to systems and run scripts

Highlights
  • Bad actors can take out DoS attacks on Edge
  • Google and Microsoft have yet to patch the flaws
  • Microsoft Edge’s Chromium engine version is at risk
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned that hackers can gain unauthorised access to users systems by misusing security flaws on older versions of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) browsers. These vulnerabilities would enable them to execute remote code and denial-of-service (DoS) attacks. The security flaws were highlighted by CERT-In on October 15. Users can update their browsers to the latest versions to stay protected from these flaws.

Browser Flaws Let Hackers Execute Arbitrary Code Remotely

In its latest vulnerability notes (CIVN-2025-0258 and CIVN-2025-0256), CERT-In warned users about a high-risk vulnerability that compromises the security of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers. The vulnerability was found in Google Chrome for Desktop versions older than 141.0.7390.107/.108 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, as well as Chromium-based Microsoft Edge Stable Channel 141.0.3537.71 and older versions.

On Chrome for Desktop, the security flaw allows bad actors to execute arbitrary code on a user's desktop remotely. While this might compromise a user's desktop security, it can also lead to service disruptions. CERT-In highlighted that the vulnerability is related to “Use after free in Safe Browsing”, which can be exploited by a hacker by sending a specially crafted request to the device.

The above-mentioned versions of the Microsoft Edge browser running on the Chromium engine can grant hackers unauthorised access to a device for executing arbitrary code, too. They can also execute denial-of-service (DoS) attacks on the targeted system.

CERT-In pointed out that the security flaw exists because of “Heap buffer overflow in Sync and Use after free in storage”. A bad actor could use these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted web page.

Both tech giants, Google and Microsoft, are yet to patch these security flaws, which also puts their users' privacy at risk. Hence, people are advised to update their respective browsers to their latest available versions as a safeguarding measure.

Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
