Cristina Kathirvelan is now available for streaming on the OTT platform aha Tamil. This romantic comedy-drama film set in 2025 is about Kathirvelan, a village youth who falls for Christina, and an illegal registration that leads to both being married for real. As Christina's arranged marriage to a rival prince nears, the truth is revealed, and their lives, love, and futures collide. Clocking in at 2 hours 14 mins, the movie is a combination of humour, romance, and emotions we can all relate to offering a fun, feel-good time at the marquee.

When and Where to Watch

Cristina Kathirvelan is now availabnle for streaming on Aha Tamil for all subscribers.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer introduces Kathirvelan is a villager whose life changes chaotically when everybody confuses him with an erroneous marriage report, leading to confusion, misunderstandings, and family problems, ultimately uniting with a lesson of nostalgia everywhere, finally gelling together with humour and emotion.

Cast and Crew

The movie, Cristina Kathirvelan, directed by SJN Alex Pandian, the film has Kaushik Ram and Pratibha Pandiaraj in the lead roles as heroines, while Bhuvaneshwari, Jayakumar, and Ganja Karuppu are all in supporting roles. The film is made by R. Prabhakar Sthapathy and has music by N. R. Raghunanthan, cinematography by Prahath Muniyasami, and editing by Lokeshwar. Energised by spirited performances and eccentric characters, it gives life to a humorous and touching vision of village life.

Reception

Cristina Kathirvelan has garnered favourable reviews for being a feel-good film with good performances, emotional quotient, and characters. The film is rated 7.8/10 at IMDb.