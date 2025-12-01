Technology News
English Edition

Bad Guys 2 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About DreamWorks’ Funniest Heist Crew

Bad Guys 2 is an energetic sequel from DreamWorks Animation that builds on the success of the 2022 hit The Bad Guys.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 December 2025 22:48 IST
Bad Guys 2 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About DreamWorks’ Funniest Heist Crew

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bad Guys 2 is now airing on JioHotstar and Peacock hub.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • DreamWorks’ animal heist crew returns with sharper humour, action
  • Now streaming on JioHotstar and Peacock Hub
  • Strong voice cast and an engaging plot built around loyalty
Advertisement

Bad Guys 2 is a riveting sequel from DreamWorks Animation. It also hit The Bad Guys in 2022 with humour, animation and the elements of heist with vigorous scenes. The film brings back the animals which are humanised who rule the world. The crew tries to live an honest life and the past follows them with a new criminal mastermind set up for daring thefts. The world once again thinks of them as doubtful images. The Bad Guys try to work in a band to prove their names are clear. Also, they outsmart a dangerous foe and show that they can be better.

When and Where to Watch

The movie is now airing on JioHotstar and Peacock hub.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives a glimpse of intense chasing, up-level animation, witty laughter, and also the foe who tries to win over and disrupts the peace of the Bad Boys gang. The story includes Mr Wolf, Ms Tarantula, Mr Shark, Mr Snake, and Mr Pieanha. They all want to live a generous and decent life. However, when the crime in the city rises high and also copies their style. Back in action, this team uncovers the person who frames them amidst fighting the struggles, chaos, and the doubtful mindset of others. The movie is about loyalty, identity, and other challenges, while keeping the fun tone in it.

Cast and Crew

The cast that has given voice includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramis, Zazie Beetz, and Richard Ayoade. Pierre Perifel is the director of the movie with Damon Ross as producer under the DreamWorks banner.

Reception

The movie is always gaining the best reviews for its humorous dialogue, intelligent script. This sequel is also going to leave better responses with an IMDb rating of 7.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bad Guys 2, DreamWorks Animation, Peacock, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Wallpaper Leak Hints at Possible Colour Options

Related Stories

Bad Guys 2 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About DreamWorks’ Funniest Heist Crew
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Claim to Jailbreak Gemini 3 Within Minutes
  2. Redmi 15C 5G Confirmed to Launch With 6,000mAh Battery and This Chip
  3. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Could Be Available on This OTT Platform
  4. Lava Play Max Could Launch in India Soon at This Price
  5. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Series Gets Nothing OS 4.0 Update With These Features
  7. How to Pay Electricity, Water, and DTH Bills on Google Pay
  8. Oakley Meta Glasses Are Now Available for Purchase in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Warn Southern Ocean Could ‘Burp’ Stored Heat, Delaying Global Cooling for 100 Years
  2. New Gravitational-Wave Signal May Reveal Primordial Black Holes Born After the Big Bang
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Finds Unexpected Ultraviolet Radiation Around Young Protostars
  4. Cristina Kathirvelan Begins Streaming on Aha Tamil: A Heartwarming Tale of Love and Mistaken Identity
  5. Ranveer Singh-Starrer Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Reportedly Out: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Bad Guys 2 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About DreamWorks’ Funniest Heist Crew
  7. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  8. The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online?
  9. Redmi 15C 5G Key Specifications Confirmed; Will Launch in Three Colour Options
  10. Google’s Gemini 3 Reportedly Jailbroken in Minutes, Generates Ways to Create Smallpox Virus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »