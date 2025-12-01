Bad Guys 2 is a riveting sequel from DreamWorks Animation. It also hit The Bad Guys in 2022 with humour, animation and the elements of heist with vigorous scenes. The film brings back the animals which are humanised who rule the world. The crew tries to live an honest life and the past follows them with a new criminal mastermind set up for daring thefts. The world once again thinks of them as doubtful images. The Bad Guys try to work in a band to prove their names are clear. Also, they outsmart a dangerous foe and show that they can be better.

When and Where to Watch

The movie is now airing on JioHotstar and Peacock hub.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives a glimpse of intense chasing, up-level animation, witty laughter, and also the foe who tries to win over and disrupts the peace of the Bad Boys gang. The story includes Mr Wolf, Ms Tarantula, Mr Shark, Mr Snake, and Mr Pieanha. They all want to live a generous and decent life. However, when the crime in the city rises high and also copies their style. Back in action, this team uncovers the person who frames them amidst fighting the struggles, chaos, and the doubtful mindset of others. The movie is about loyalty, identity, and other challenges, while keeping the fun tone in it.

Cast and Crew

The cast that has given voice includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramis, Zazie Beetz, and Richard Ayoade. Pierre Perifel is the director of the movie with Damon Ross as producer under the DreamWorks banner.

Reception

The movie is always gaining the best reviews for its humorous dialogue, intelligent script. This sequel is also going to leave better responses with an IMDb rating of 7.