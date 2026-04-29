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Best Party Speakers in India for Home and Outdoor Use

Most speakers support Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and TWS pairing.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 12:25 IST
Best Party Speakers in India for Home and Outdoor Use

Photo Credit: Boat

boAt PartyPal 600 delivers 220W output with a 10-inch woofer and dual tweeters

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Highlights
  • Most models support wireless karaoke microphones
  • Speakers support Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and TF card input
  • Some speakers include guitar input for live sessions
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Party speakers in India now double as all-in-one entertainment systems for both home and outdoor use. Most options offer high output power ranging from around 40W to over 250W, along with features like wireless karaoke microphones, RGB lighting, and multiple connectivity modes. You also get TWS pairing for bigger sound, support for Bluetooth, USB, and AUX, and in some cases guitar inputs and app controls. Battery life usually ranges between 6 and 12 hours depending on size and power.

boAt PartyPal 600

The boAt PartyPal 600 delivers 220W output with a 10-inch woofer and dual tweeters, designed for loud indoor and outdoor parties. It features a wireless microphone for karaoke, support for two additional wired mics, and a built-in guitar input. The speaker also includes an animated text display with dynamic pixels, LED party lights, TWS pairing, and multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and TF card.

Key Features:

  • 220W RMS output with boAt Signature Sound
  • 10-inch woofer with a mid-range speaker and a tweeter
  • Animated text display with dynamic pixels
  • Wireless microphone with dual wired mic support
  • Built-in guitar input
  • Up to 7 hours battery life
  • TWS mode for dual speaker pairing
  • Bluetooth v5.3, USB, AUX, TF card support
  • boAt Hearables app support
  • Wheels for portability

Best For: Large parties, karaoke, high-volume music

 

boAt PartyPal 600 Price in India: Rs. 15,499

boAt PartyPal 600 Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

boAt PartyPal 390

The boAt PartyPal 390 delivers 160W output with boAt Signature Sound, designed for indoor parties and gatherings. It features flame-style LED lighting, dual microphone inputs for karaoke, and a dedicated guitar input for live performances. The speaker supports multiple EQ modes, along with bass and treble controls for tuning. It also offers up to 6 hours of playback, TWS pairing for stereo sound, and connectivity options including Bluetooth v5.3, USB, AUX, and TF card support.

Key Features:

  • 160W RMS output
  • boAt Signature Sound
  • Flame LED lighting effects
  • Up to 6 hours playback
  • Wired microphone support with dual mic inputs
  • Guitar input support
  • TWS mode for stereo pairing
  • Bluetooth v5.3, USB, AUX, TF card support
  • Multiple EQ modes
  • Bass and treble controls

Best For: Medium-sized parties, karaoke, indoor use

 

boAt PartyPal 390 Price in India: Rs. 9,999

boAt PartyPal 390 Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

JBL PartyBox Club 120

The JBL PartyBox Club 120 comes with a 160W output powered by JBL Pro Sound, built for loud and bass-heavy playback. It includes a beat-synced lightshow with strobe and pattern effects, along with AI Sound Boost to improve bass performance and minimise distortion. The speaker is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playtime and supports a replaceable battery. It also features dual mic and guitar inputs, Auracast for multi-speaker pairing, Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, splash resistance, and app-based controls for sound and lighting adjustments.

Key Features:

  • 160W JBL Pro Sound
  • Up to 12 hours battery life
  • AI Sound Boost for enhanced bass
  • Dynamic lightshow with sync effects
  • Dual mic and guitar inputs
  • Auracast support for multi-speaker setup
  • Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity
  • Replaceable battery support
  • IPX4 splash resistance
  • JBL PartyBox app support

Best For: Premium parties, outdoor events, long sessions

 

JBL PartyBox Club 120 Price in India: Rs. 32,999

JBL PartyBox Club 120 Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, JBL stores

boAt PartyPal 65 Pro

The boAt PartyPal 65 Pro delivers 42W output with boAt Signature Sound in a compact, portable design suited for small gatherings. It includes a wireless microphone for karaoke, RGB lighting effects with multiple modes, and a dedicated bass boost button for added punch. The speaker is said to deliver up to eight hours of playback, supports TWS pairing for stereo sound, and comes with multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth v5.3, USB, AUX, and TF card input, along with IPX4 splash resistance.

Key Features:

  • 42W RMS output
  • boAt Signature Sound
  • Wireless microphone included
  • RGB lighting effects
  • Up to 8 hours playback
  • TWS mode for pairing
  • Bluetooth v5.3, USB, AUX, TF card support
  • Bass boost button
  • IPX4 splash resistance

Best For: Small parties, portability, casual use

 

boAt PartyPal 65 Pro Price in India: Rs. 5,999

boAt PartyPal 65 Pro Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3910

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3910 is a 2.1-channel system with 120W output, combining a soundbar and a dedicated subwoofer for deeper bass. It uses dual drivers along with a 13.33cm subwoofer to deliver balanced audio. The system supports Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI ARC, USB, and AUX connectivity, and includes a remote control for easy operation. It also features a compact, wall-mountable design, making it suitable for TV setups and small room entertainment.

Key Features:

  • 120W RMS output
  • 2.1-channel system with subwoofer
  • Dual drivers with dedicated bass unit
  • Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity
  • HDMI ARC, USB, AUX support
  • Wall-mountable design
  • Remote control support

Best For: Budget setups, TV audio, small rooms

 

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3910 Price in India: Rs. 3,799

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3910 Availability: Amazon, Flipkart

Portronics Iron Beats IV

The Portronics Iron Beats IV delivers 250W output with dual 6-inch subwoofers designed for deep bass and high-volume playback. It comes with a wireless karaoke microphone, RGB LED lighting that syncs with music, and EQ modes with echo control for vocal tuning. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX, and TF card inputs, and includes a remote for easy control. It also features a portable design and up to 4 hours of playback for party use.

Key Features:

  • 250W output
  • Dual subwoofer setup
  • Wireless karaoke microphone
  • RGB LED lighting effects
  • Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity
  • USB, AUX, TF card support
  • EQ modes with echo control
  • Remote control included

Best For: Loud parties, karaoke, value performance

 

Portronics Iron Beats IV Price in India: Rs. 11,499

Portronics Iron Beats IV Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, Portronics website

India's party speaker market has matured beyond raw volume, with brands like boAt, JBL, Zebronics, and Portronics now offering a real mix of power, lighting, karaoke, and connectivity across price points. The boAt PartyPal 600 and 390 lead the conversation, built for actual Indian use cases, from rooftop gatherings to farmhouse nights, while the broader segment gives buyers enough variety to find something that fits both the budget and the occasion. If you are shopping for a party speaker today, the options are better than they have ever been.

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Further reading: Best Party Speakers in India, Best Speakers in India, Boat, JBL, Zebronics, Portronics
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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