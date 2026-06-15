Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone series has surfaced in a new leak ahead of its expected launch later next year. The Xiaomi 18 lineup is rumoured to include the standard Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 18 Ultra, although the final model structure remains unconfirmed. A new report suggests that a handset linked to the series has appeared in the GSMA database, indicating that Xiaomi may be moving forward with certification and development of its next-generation premium smartphones.

Xiaomi 18 GSMA Listing Reveals Global, India and Japan Variants

According to a report by Ximitime, Xiaomi has registered a new smartphone under the codename "madrid" in the GSMA database. The listing includes several model numbers, namely 2611FPNFAR, 2611FPNFAG, 2611FPNFAI, and M154FF, which are believed to correspond to China, India, global, and Japan variants. The company's numbered flagship smartphones typically debut in China before reaching international markets.

Although the report associates "madrid" with the Xiaomi 18 series, it remains unclear whether the codename belongs to the standard Xiaomi 18 or a Pro model. Xiaomi's previous numbering system would have suggested the latter, but recent Mi Code findings indicate the company may have changed its internal naming structure.

The uncertainty is partly linked to the Xiaomi 18 Ultra. Recent leaks suggest Xiaomi could drop the Ultra variant this generation. If the lineup is restructured, Xiaomi may also change how its internal model numbers are assigned, making it difficult to identify the final commercial name of the "madrid" handset.

The report also highlights the "2611" sequence found in several model numbers. Based on Xiaomi's past naming patterns, this could point to a launch around November 2026. If so, the Xiaomi 18 series may arrive later than earlier rumours that indicated a September debut.

Previous leaks suggest the Xiaomi 18 lineup could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset paired with LPDDR6 RAM. The smartphones are also expected to continue Xiaomi's compact flagship approach, with screen sizes reportedly ranging between 6.3 and 6.4 inches with a 2K resolution.

Xiaomi has not officially announced the Xiaomi 18 series. More information about the lineup is expected to emerge closer to launch.