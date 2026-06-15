Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 18 Reportedly Listed in GSMA Database With Codename 'Madrid' Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Xiaomi 18 Reportedly Listed in GSMA Database With Codename 'Madrid' Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Xiaomi 18 may launch in China, India, Japan and other global markets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2026 13:00 IST
Xiaomi 18 Reportedly Listed in GSMA Database With Codename 'Madrid' Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Xiaomi 18 is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 17 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi's "madrid" handset has surfaced in the GSMA database
  • The codename may belong to the Xiaomi 18 series
  • Xiaomi's internal naming strategy may have changed
Advertisement

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone series has surfaced in a new leak ahead of its expected launch later next year. The Xiaomi 18 lineup is rumoured to include the standard Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 18 Ultra, although the final model structure remains unconfirmed. A new report suggests that a handset linked to the series has appeared in the GSMA database, indicating that Xiaomi may be moving forward with certification and development of its next-generation premium smartphones.

Xiaomi 18 GSMA Listing Reveals Global, India and Japan Variants

According to a report by Ximitime, Xiaomi has registered a new smartphone under the codename "madrid" in the GSMA database. The listing includes several model numbers, namely 2611FPNFAR, 2611FPNFAG, 2611FPNFAI, and M154FF, which are believed to correspond to China, India, global, and Japan variants. The company's numbered flagship smartphones typically debut in China before reaching international markets.

Although the report associates "madrid" with the Xiaomi 18 series, it remains unclear whether the codename belongs to the standard Xiaomi 18 or a Pro model. Xiaomi's previous numbering system would have suggested the latter, but recent Mi Code findings indicate the company may have changed its internal naming structure.

The uncertainty is partly linked to the Xiaomi 18 Ultra. Recent leaks suggest Xiaomi could drop the Ultra variant this generation. If the lineup is restructured, Xiaomi may also change how its internal model numbers are assigned, making it difficult to identify the final commercial name of the "madrid" handset.

The report also highlights the "2611" sequence found in several model numbers. Based on Xiaomi's past naming patterns, this could point to a launch around November 2026. If so, the Xiaomi 18 series may arrive later than earlier rumours that indicated a September debut.

Previous leaks suggest the Xiaomi 18 lineup could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset paired with LPDDR6 RAM. The smartphones are also expected to continue Xiaomi's compact flagship approach, with screen sizes reportedly ranging between 6.3 and 6.4 inches with a 2K resolution.

Xiaomi has not officially announced the Xiaomi 18 series. More information about the lineup is expected to emerge closer to launch.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Launch, Xiaomi 18 Features, Xiaomi 18 Series, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 18 Ultra, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Reportedly Considering Spinning Off Xbox, Accelerating Development of Fallout, The Elder Scrolls
Apple Said to Be Working on Three Additional iOS 27 Features It Didn't Reveal at WWDC 2026

Related Stories

Xiaomi 18 Reportedly Listed in GSMA Database With Codename 'Madrid' Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 6 Camera and Display Details Confirmed Ahead of Debut
  2. Amazon's Smartchoice Days Sale Brings Discounts on These Tablets and Laptops
  3. Apple Might Have Kept These Three iOS 27 Features Under Wraps at WWDC 2026
  4. Here's When the OnePlus N6 Will Launch in India
  5. These Vivo Smartphones Will Now Cost More in India
  6. Oppo Reno 16 Pro Global Variant Listed on Geekbench With These Specs
  7. Apple Could Offer a Subscription for Advanced Siri AI Features
  8. Honor X80 Pro Max Will Launch on This Date With an 11,000mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 Listed on FCC, Could Launch Soon
  10. Apple Confirms End of Software Updates for 16 Devices Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi's Xring O3 Chip Could Use TSMC's 3nm Process, Deliver Major Efficiency Gains Over Predecessor
  2. iPhone Ultra Spotted Again via Leaked Dummy Images That Offer a Better Look at the Foldable's Design
  3. Samsung's TM Roh Reportedly Plans to Visit BOE in June Amid Galaxy S27 OLED Supply Talks
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Watch 9 Reportedly Listed on US FCC Weeks Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  5. Japanese Crypto Exchange Bitbank Limits Polymarket-Related Fund Transfers
  6. Huawei FreeBuds 7i, FreeBuds SE 4 India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  7. UK to Follow in Australia’s Footsteps With Social Media Ban for Children Under 16
  8. HMD C2, HMD C2P Price and Design Leak Online; Tipped to Arrive With 6,000mAh Batteries, 6.78-Inch Displays
  9. Pova 8 Pro 5G Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Appears on Google Play Console; Key Specifications Leaked
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Testing Group Voice and Video Calls for WhatsApp Web Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »